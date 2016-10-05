Shopping centre hit by disgraceful graffiti attack

An example of some of the graffiti left behind over the long weekend.

GRAFFITI vandals have defaced a local shopping centre with foul language and phallic symbols over the long weekend.

Raceview shopping centre manager Jackie Stephens said the damage was done some time on Monday night and covered several shop fronts, as well as a toilet block at the rear of the centre.

A clean up is underway to remove the offensive slogans this morning.

Ms Stephens said it was the worst case of graffiti she'd seen at the shopping centre during her time there.

"We've had the odd bits and pieces before but nothing like this," she said.

"This came as a real shock, especially considering the nature of what was on there.

"I think it is disgusting."

One of the business owners affected by the graffiti launched an appeal on Facebook this morning in an effort to catch whoever is responsible.

The attack has been reported to police and anyone with information should report it.

Ms Stephens said the vandals were giving Raceview a bad name.

"It's sad to say there's a few elements giving everyone here a bad name," she said.

"I take offence when some people only seem to come into this shopping centre to cause trouble."