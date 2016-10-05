28°
News

Shopping centre hit by disgraceful graffiti attack

Andrew Korner
| 5th Oct 2016 9:38 AM
An example of some of the graffiti left behind over the long weekend.
An example of some of the graffiti left behind over the long weekend.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GRAFFITI vandals have defaced a local shopping centre with foul language and phallic symbols over the long weekend.

Raceview shopping centre manager Jackie Stephens said the damage was done some time on Monday night and covered several shop fronts, as well as a toilet block at the rear of the centre.

A clean up is underway to remove the offensive slogans this morning.

Ms Stephens said it was the worst case of graffiti she'd seen at the shopping centre during her time there.

No Caption
No Caption

"We've had the odd bits and pieces before but nothing like this," she said.

"This came as a real shock, especially considering the nature of what was on there.

"I think it is disgusting."

One of the business owners affected by the graffiti launched an appeal on Facebook this morning in an effort to catch whoever is responsible.

The attack has been reported to police and anyone with information should report it.

Ms Stephens said the vandals were giving Raceview a bad name.

"It's sad to say there's a few elements giving everyone here a bad name," she said.

"I take offence when some people only seem to come into this shopping centre to cause trouble."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  graffiti, raceview shopping centre

Police release footage of missing African woman

Police release footage of missing African woman

Police have released vision of a 24-year-old woman reported missing from Collingwood Park on October 1.

Shopping centre hit by disgraceful graffiti attack

An example of some of the graffiti left behind over the long weekend.

Business owners filthy over mindless vandalism

Gary has plenty to lose, so much to gain

Ipswich man Gary Tofaenono started his weight loss journey at 300kg and is hoping to get to 100kg.

Not many people have seen Ipswich man Gary Tofaenono lately

LETTER: Lutheran Church celebrates 140 years

THE Beth-el Lutheran Church at Lowood has a rich history dating back to the turn of the century.

Celebration to take place on October 16

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Rescue demo sure to bring back memories

HISTORIC DISPLAY: Part of the Ipswich Historical Society's display revolves around our mining heritage.

Witness a mine rescue this weekend

Latest deals and offers

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery sparks scam attacks

Kim Kardashian West

2400% increase in Kim-Kardashian related spam and scams

Actor Ben Stiller has been battling cancer for two years

Ben Stiller has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago at the age of 48.

BEN Stiller was "scared" when diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell open up in the first joint interview.

Bindi Irwin talks about her "soulmate" and whether she is engaged

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Australian Survivor's Sue: I nearly pulled it off

Australian Survivor contestant Sue Clarke.

BABY boomer nearly topples show's core alliance.

Renowned lawyer celebrates anniversary with actor husband

Amal Clooney and her husband, George.

A civilised evening for Amal Clooney's second anniversary

&quot;QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY LOCATION!&quot;

14 Hill Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 4 2 1 $369,000

It is with much pleasure that I present this well loved Federation style home with some classic features as well as some complimentary modern ones. Set on a corner...

Large Family Home + 6m x 9m triple Bay Shed + In ground Pool

7 Hoey Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 OFFERS OVER...

This immaculate highset character property is set in a brilliant location minutes to the CBD and parkland. With 2 spacious living areas and heaps of outdoor...

BUDGET BUY TOWNHOUSE

17/4 Lillian Street, Redbank Plains 4301

Unit 2 1 1 ONLY $197,000

Looking for a lovely and well designed brick/tile town house, only short walk to the hub of the fast developing new Redbank Plains Shopping Complex, then we have...

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

84 Storr Circuit, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 $315,000

An ideal investment, currently rented for $310pw, lease expires 3/6/17 with a perfect tenant in place who looks after the home like its her own. Located close to...

Great Family Home on Rare 1/4 Acre Block

4 Aramac Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This amazing very neat and well-presented home is situated in one of the Ipswich City's most popular suburbs. The area is still growing and is becoming very...

Great Family Home on Rare 1/4 Acre Block

1 Moonlight Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This amazing very neat and well-presented home is situated in one of the Ipswich City's most popular suburbs. The area is still growing and is becoming very...

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $479,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

Development potential

2 Sturt Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 1 3 $363,000

Potential for second dwelling (eg. granny flat) subject to council approvals A full length covered patio at the front and another large covered patio to the rear...

2,074 m² in Brassall and the List Goes On

6 Holt Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 1 4 Offers Over...

There is more to this great property than meets the eye. Where else in Brassall can you buy a 5 bedroom home on over half an acre? That's right, just over half...

Cute as a Button and Must be Sold

4 Harrison Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 $219,000

This is just perfect for you to get into the market. Very neat and tidy home with separate lounge room, featuring ornate plaster ceilings and 2 large bedrooms...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Expert shares six dos and don'ts for those building a home

Builder spills the dos and don't of building your home.

BUILDING a new home can be a complex process.

OPINION: Ipswich's reflection of history

The Queensland Times Editor Peter Chapman.

My Comment

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.