Shopping centre 'facelift' to be unvieled by Christmas

SHOPPERS at Booval Fair will soon have a new food court with mobile phone charging stations and an area dedicated to mothers.

The $250,000 revamp is expected to be finished before Christmas and includes new seating, bar stools, a new tiled section, an area for parents to heat milk with more comfortable tables and chairs.

Each year 3.5 million visit the shopping centre which has been a part of the Booval community since 1968.

It's been at least seven years since the popular food court had a facelift and the centre's marketing manager Saraniya Gunalan said the refurbishment would cater to a wider range of customers.

"Most of our demographic is seniors and young families," Ms Gunalan said.

"The food court is probably our busiest area; they love to grab a donut, a coffee and just down to have a chat.

"The refurbishment will make it more inviting for people while the additions like the bar stools and charging ports appeal to a younger demographic - we are trying to tailor it to suit everyone."

A new parents room was finished a couple of months ago and three shops near the popular food court have also recently been re-fit, sparking the make-over which was carried out in three stages.

The works are almost finished now with the final stage to be finished before Christmas, another reason for the timing of the upgrade.

There are no plans at this stage for further changes at Booval Fair, Ms Gunalan said.