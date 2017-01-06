Shearer brings pig racing to Ipswich race day

OFF AND RACING: Former Maroons star Dale Shearer will be hosting a pig racing extravaganza at the Ipswich Turf Club on February 14 to raise funds for cancer.

PIG racing is coming to the Ipswich Turf Club, courtesy of former Queensland Origin star Dale Shearer.

The series of pig races, to be held on Saturday, January 14, will raise funds for cancer research.

The racing meeting doubles as the Ipswich Rugby League Race Day so Shearer's presence will fit in with the theme of the day.

Shearer said he hoped to hold eight pig races on the day, with sponsors able to purchase a pig for a fee.

Each pig will wear their logo for the day.

The pigs can be bought at a Calcutta held before each race with the half the funds going to the winner and the other half to charity.

Shearer said the racing brought a "great atmosphere" to a race day.

"It's a great all-round day no matter what age you are," he said.

"They have little obstacle courses and hay bales they have to jump on.

"The pigs have to open gates, go down tunnels and go up and down on see-saws.

"You don't have to buy a pig. It is fun to just watch."

Shearer has raised funds for cancer research at other events.

He lost his wife and father to cancer so it is a cause that is dear to his heart.

Shearer has a close connection with Ipswich.

Dale Shearer in action for Queensland

He spent several years living at North Ipswich as a youth while his father was Principal and Deputy Principal at several Ipswich schools.

He also played juniors for North Tigers from the ages of 13 to 15.

"We had a very strong side and I played with Alfie's brother Neville," Shearer said.

"We went into the Brisbane comp' in the Super A comp.

"They weren't going to let us in the top level but little North Ipswich went on to smash all the Brisbane teams and won the comp."

*For more details about how companies can sponsor a pig call Dale Shearer on 0418744100.