'Shattered': Single dad victim in morning hit and run

Helen Spelitis
| 16th Jan 2017 9:36 AM Updated: 12:56 PM

A SINGLE father has been left with no way to get his three young children off to school after a hit and run destroyed his car and damaged his house.

Adam Finlay was inside his Flinders View home when he heard a loud bang this morning just after 7.30am.

He ran outside just in time to see a black Mercedes, full of young adults, driving away.

Mr Finaly's car was parked on the driveway and the force of the crash pushed his Barina into the garage door and a brick column.

Witnesses said they watched the Mercedes lose control and spin around on the road before mounting the footpath backwards before hitting the parked Barina.

The impact badly damaged Mr Finlay's car, recently fitted with new tyres in preparation for the school year.

HIT AND RUN: Police are investigating after a car crashed into another car in Flinders View.
Helen Spelitis

"I'm pretty shattered. It's not insured so there's nothing I can do about it unless they find the other driver," Mr Finlay said.

"It's probably only worth about $1000 anyway, but for me it's worth so much more.

"It's the only way I can get my kids around.

"I'm pretty worried about how I will get them to school now."

HIT AND RUN: Police are investigating after a car crashed into another car in Flinders View.
Helen Spelitis

Mr Finlay is the full time carer of his kids, five, four and 18 months.

This year his five-year-old is headed to Raceview State School when the term starts.

HIT AND RUN: Police are investigating after a car crashed into another car in Flinders View.
Helen Spelitis

The incident is being investigated as a crash, hit and run, police said.

After talking with Mr Finlay, police then patrolled the surrounding streets.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  crash hit and run police

