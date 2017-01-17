34°
SHARK! Tully warns of dangers lurking in Brisbane River

17th Jan 2017 7:30 AM
Deputy Mayor and Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully said the sign reminded river users of the presence of sharks in the river.
Deputy Mayor and Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully said the sign reminded river users of the presence of sharks in the river.

A new sign warning of the danger of sharks in the Brisbane River has been erected at the Goodna Boat ramp off Brisbane Terrace.

Deputy Mayor and Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully said the sign reminded river users of the presence of sharks in the river.

"A lot of people may be unaware that in fact there is a proliferation of bull sharks in this reach of Brisbane River," Cr Tully said.

"I have had reports of people being nipped by bull sharks as far up as Colleges Crossing.

 

"Bull sharks are aggressive and prefer murky and shallow waters, so it is particularly important for people to take extra care when using the boat ramp.

"Bull sharks are particularly active in the summer months, mostly around dawn and dusk, so I encourage people to heed the warning by being careful when using the boat ramp and not swimming in the river."

Cr Tully said boaties, water skiers and jet ski users needed to be particularly careful.

"I've seen young children with water up to their chests helping to launch boats at Goodna.

"Bull sharks are prevalent and can be very aggressive and have been the cause of several fatal attacks in the Brisbane River and in canals on the Gold Coast," Cr Tully said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brisbane river sharks

