Share in prizemoney for Ipswich Sports Award winners

DUE to finals fever, nominations for the Ipswich Sports Awards have been extended until midnight on Sunday, October 9.

There's still time to nominate online.

All finalists will receive a free ticket to the Sports Awards ceremony dinner on Friday, November 18, featuring special guest - former international cricketer Michael Slater.

Winners will receive awards and prize money up to the value of $2000 in eligible categories.

For further information, phone (07) 3810 6666, or email sportrecreation@ ipswich.qld.gov.au

Swimming seasons

A NUMBER of regional swimming clubs will launch their season in the next few weeks.

It's not too late to get involved in one of these clubs. Here's some details:

St Edmund's Swimming Club: At St Edmund's College Pool. Club nights: Tuesdays from 6pm. First club night of the year is today. Visit cyms.swimming. org.au/for more details.

Woogaroo Swimming Club: At Goodna Aquatic Centre. Club nights: Wednesdays from 6.15pm. First club night is this week. Visit woogaroo.swimming. org.au/ for more details.

Rosewood Rays: At Rosewood Aquatic Centre. Sign-on is Wednesday, from 6pm. Visit www.facebook.com/Rosewood Rays for more details.

Ipswich Vikings Swimming Club: At Bundamba Aquatic Centre. Club nights: Wednesdays from 6.20pm. First club night is this week. Visit ipswichvikings.swimming. org.au/ for more details.

Walktober for kids

WALKTOBER is held in October nationally across Australia.

With the winter months over, October is a great time to get outside, join up with family and friends and go for a walk.

Step out for kids health by walking and help raise money for Bluearth's Active Leaders Program for school children, which works to support our next generation of kids to become active leaders and role models.

Check out how you can get involved at www.walktober. com.au

Join in and start walking.

Help Australia become an active nation.