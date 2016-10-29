Shannon ready to rock festival

BIG STAR: Shannon Noll will be performing live at the festival tonight.

ONE of the big attractions of this year's Jacaranda Festival is sure to be Australian Idol runner-up Shannon Noll, who will be performing all of his well known hits on the main stage tonight.

The country music star will perform his new single titled Who I Am, as well as his other well known songs including What About Me, Shine and Drive when he takes to the stage from 8-9pm tonight.

Because he is performing at such a big festival, the Aussie star also plans on singing a number of cover songs so the whole crowd feels included.

Noll told The Queensland Times he was looking forward to performing for his Ipswich fans.

"I have been to Ipswich before and I am really looking forward to coming back again,” he said.

"I really enjoy seeing the crowd sing my songs.

"But I also like to make sure that everyone feels included, so I will be singing a few well known covers that everyone knows so they can sing along too.”

Touring and performing for large crowds is what Noll loves to do best, and it is something he hopes to be doing for years to come.

"I love touring and feel so lucky to be able to do what I do,” he said.

"I have always loved the performing side of things and being on stage is such a great feeling.

"Without the support of the fans you haven't got anything, and I am so amazed and grateful that fans are still coming out to the shows and singing along.

"I get a real kick out of that.”

Despite performing on stage hundreds of times, Noll admits he still gets nervous sometimes.

"I always want to do a great show for the fans, and I want to make sure everything goes without a hitch,” he said.

"So I think about the show before I go on and warm up my voice.

"But being nervous is normal, but I also enjoy those pre-show jitters.”

The festival is free to attend, as is Shannon's concert.