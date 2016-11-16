Shadow Minister meets with Ipswich veterans

Members of south-west RSL Sub Branches had the opportunity to voice their concerns.

VETERANS from Ipswich and Brisbane RSL Sub Branches had the opportunity to voice their thoughts and concerns regarding their clubs and community when they met with Shadow Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel Amanda Rishworth at a round table discussion in Forest Lake.

The aim of the get together was for the representatives from the RSL Sub Branches to talk to the Shadow Minister and Oxley MP Milton Dick about ways in which they could better highlight the sacrifices and hard work made by our current and former serving men and women.

Shadow Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Shadow Minister for Defence Personnel, Amanda Rishworth, said she was pleased to join Mr Dick in his electorate and to express Labor's commitment to supporting veterans groups.

"It was great to meet with the veterans' community of Oxley. The round table provided a platform for veterans to tell their story, and for us to listen,” Ms Rishworth said.

"Their stories and experiences provide invaluable knowledge on how we can better support their community.”

Following the round table discussion the group visited the home of the Darra and District RSL Sub Branch to inspect the proposed site of a replica Anzac Cove memorial site.

The pair also travelled to Ipswich where they inspected the Springfield Light Tower in Robelle Domain, which is home to Australia's first digital Anzac memorial.