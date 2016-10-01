27°
Former minister claims he voluntarily stopped abusing boy

Erin Godwin
| 1st Oct 2016 5:06 AM Updated: 7:36 AM
Retired Uniting Church Minister Barry Dangerfield (right) arrives at Brisbane District Court.
Retired Uniting Church Minister Barry Dangerfield (right) arrives at Brisbane District Court. DAN PELED/AAP

A FORMER minister accused of child abuse is set to face a contested sentencing.

Retired Uniting Church minister Barry Dangerfield was listed for sentencing in Brisbane on Friday but the case was adjourned after the court heard about a dispute of the facts.

Dangerfield contends he voluntarily stopped abusing a victim, his lawyer said, but the Crown disputes that.

Maroochydore police officers charged Dangerfield with multiple counts of indecently dealing with a boy under 14 and one attempt at sodomy.

The incidents allegedly took place in Toogoolawah, near Esk, 40 years ago but the alleged victim now lives on the Sunshine Coast.

Defence barrister Julian Noud told Brisbane District Court the Crown did not agree Dangerfield stopped the offending voluntarily and at what time it ceased.

Both defence and the Crown asked for an adjournment to deal with the issue, which only arose on Friday morning.

Mr Noud said further statements would be needed from the alleged victim and he would have to take instructions from his client, but potentially the point could be contested.

Judge Leanne Clare adjourned the matter for mention on October 14 and extended Dangerfield's bail.

Topics:  barry dangerfield, child abuse, esk, maroochydore, reverend, uniting church

