Severely neglected dog ready for new home

TRANSFORMED: Lofty, with his foster carer Lis, was rescued by the RSPCA in late October and is on the road to recovery.

HE WAS described as one of the worst cases of neglect the RSPCA had ever seen.

Lofty the young American staffy was found in Lowood in October starved, in pain and scared.

Now, after months of love and rehabilitation, Lofty is happy, healthy and ready to find a new family.

The RSPCA took the staffy in and he then continued his recovery at Deathrow Unchained Animal Rescue, where he is waiting now for adoption.

"We took Lofty on to continue his treatment and we have been working on getting him back to full health,” Deathrow Unchained Animal Rescue founder Kate Bijkerk said.

"While he still has a couple of little bald spots he is doing so well and looking amazing, he is quite a stunner.

"We can't believe how much this little man has come out of his shell. One thing's for sure, he's never sad and now he always wears that big beautiful staffy smile.”

Lofty is between 18 months and two years old. He plays well with other dogs and is toilet trained.

"He is always just wanting to be with humans and is a big goof ball by nature. He is a truly perfect companion and will make a lucky family very happy,” Ms Bijkerk said.

"If you're looking for a new addition to the family that will give plenty of love and laughter, Lofty is certainly your man.”

The adoption fee is $350. Lofty is wormed, microchipped, desexed and his vaccinations are up-to-date. To meet Lofty email adoption.deathrow unchained@gmail.com or visit the Deathrow Unchained Animal Rescue Facebook page.