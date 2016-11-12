Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for Ipswich

UPDATE: A storm that had earlier threatened Ipswich has now moved further north.

The latest warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology shows areas such as Gympie and the Fraser Coast are now at risk.

The storm dumped a large amount of rain over Ipswich and surrounding areas earlier this afternoon.

EARLIER: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning is in place for south east parts of the state including Ipswich and Lockyer Valley.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns the region should expect damaging winds and large hailstones.

Severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Boonah, the area northwest of Cunninghams Gap and the area northwest of Toowoomba.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to northeast.

They are forecast to affect Beaudesert and Laidley by 2:30 pm and Ipswich and Beenleigh by 3:00 pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should move their car under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees, avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 3:00 pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.