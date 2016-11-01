Severe storms an outside chance for Ipswich this afternoon

THE weather forecasters have placed their bets for this afternoon, and it appears Ipswich is an outside chance of seeing severe thunderstorms.

As of 11am this morning, the Bureau of Meteorology forecast was for the chance of a thunderstorm in the late morning or early afternoon.

Anyone who is out and about for the Melbourne Cup should be warned that if the storm does cross Ipswich, it could be severe.

There are no emergency storm warnings in place for the region at the moment.

The QT will bring updates on the forecast as they become available.