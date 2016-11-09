Severe storm warning for parts of Scenic Rim, Gold Coast

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones for people in parts of the Scenic Rim and Gold Coast Council Areas.

The Bureau warns that, at 4:25 pm, severe storms were detected on the weather radar near the area south of Canungra and Lamington National Park.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to southeast. They are forecast to affect Numinbah Valley and Little Nerang Dam by 4:55 pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:25 pm.