Seven decades of keeping Ipswich entertained

This is what the Incinerator Theatre in Queens Park looked like when the Ipswich Little Theatre Society performed its first play.

THE Ipswich Little Theatre was formed in July 1946 and staged its first production on October 2, 1946.

It was at the suggestion of a young railway man, Maurice Calderwood, that the Mayor G S Stephenson called a meeting of Ipswich people to assess whether such an idea would be well received.

It was, and those who were elected to the first committee were Patron Dr FL Foote, Chairman of the administrative committee G S Stephenson, secretary Mr S Scott, Vice Presidents Rev Kestell Cornish, Dr Mervyn Patterson, Mr Viv Hancock and J Minnis, executive committee Mesdames C Foggan, S Scott, Miss Patricia Walsh, Messrs Ray Jones, D L Munro and Horace Williams.

Following the first presentation of the theatre's first play, "The Blue Goose”, a reporter from the Queensland Times wrote: "When a group of people combine to produce something of cultural benefit to the city it is worthwhile, but when they do it as well as the Ipswich Little Theatre did in the Town Hall last night it becomes something of which we can feel proud. If the warm reception given by the audience last night is any criterion the theatre is here to stay.”

"The Blue Goose” was produced by Miss Patricia Walsh (who also was a member of the cast) and featured Geraldine Nolan, Mick Newell, Paula Nielsen, Nan Scott, Lyndall Johnson, Horace Williams's, Lyn Gilmore, Don Meacham and Frederick Watson. The stage manager was Mr S Beaumont.

In those early days there was also an orchestra under the direction of Miss Nancy White (later Mrs Ray Jones) and its members were Misses E Toohey, M Kelly, Mrs W Berry and Messrs R Scott, C Sheldrake, T White C Sheldrake, W Vincent and R Harvey.

The Ipswich Little Theatre is therefore celebrating 70 years of productions and many of those productions have been presented in the Incinerator Theatre, Queens Park Ipswich.

Individuals in the group have won best actress and actor and directors award as major awards of productions at various competition held in Queensland. Local audiences have enjoyed much laughter, tragedy and thought-provoking plays.

Ipswich is fortunate to have such a dedicated band of people who have taken the Ipswich Little Theatre from small beginning to the distinction it holds today in theatrical history.

CHANGES: How the Incinerator Theatre looks to this day.

EARY PIONEERS

As a result of Alan Cunningham's discovery of the direct route form Moreton Bay to the Darling Downs in 1828, a steady flow of settlers came into this area.

They were influenced by the glowing reports of good grazing land.

Among those settlers were The Leslie Bros, David McConnell and Mr Russell and explorers.

The Leslies settled in an area on the Darling Downs and named it "Canning Downs”. Mr McConnell called his property "Cressbrook”

Later in the 1840's Donald McIntyre applied for land in Fassifern Valley and on receiving it, called his property "Rosebank”.

He stocked it with cattle and therefore laid the foundations for the property known today as "Normanby”.

After the failure of the bank of Australia, the stock prices fell and Mr McIntyre was forced to sell.

The man of the moment - as indeed he appeared to be - was there to catch all the ripe apples. George Thorn purchased the 32,000 acres for 600 pounds in 1845.

George Thorn and his son Charles were the next owners and George changed the name of "Rosebank to "Normanby” and when Charles obtained some section of the original holding later, he returned the name of "Rosebank”

The Thorn family sold "Normanby” to Messrs Wallace and Casey.

Mr Wallace married Ida Thorn and R G Casey married Jane Evelyn Harris, daughter of Jane Thorn, who was the daughter of Mrs George Thorn who was known as "The First Lady of Limestone”.

LAIDLEY

A proclamation on January 12, 1864 was made that public land in Laidley would be for sale. Price was one pound an acre and the land sizes ranged for 55 to 199 acres.

A write up in 1872 regarding the Laidley district stated: "I beg to inform you that we are jogging along at the usual hum-drum rate in our hell and scrub surrounded retreat. The kangaroos have it all their own way on the Liverpool Ranges, they may be seen in their 1000s during a day's ride. The wallabies swarm in myriads and the cockatoos bid defiance to the farmers and attack their maize 5am-6pm daily”.