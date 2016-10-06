Seven in court on 27 serious animal cruelty charges

A FURTHER seven greyhound trainers charged with a combined 27 serious animal cruelty charges faced Ipswich Magistrates and District Courts yesterday and today.

Matthew Kenneth Lewis, Ashleigh Maree Priggins and Jennifer May Louise Viles will next be mentioned in Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 19.

Viles is facing a further charge of retaliation or intimidation against a juror, witness or family.

Mark Robert Blackwood, Steven James Boody, James Gregory Harding and Donald Peter May were mentioned in Ipswich District Court today.

Blackwood will face a pre-trial hearing in November, while Boody, Harding and May will be mentioned at a later date.