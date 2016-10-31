31°
SES Ipswich's major award

31st Oct 2016 5:00 AM

The leadership and compassion shown by Ipswich City SES members during a search for a missing teenager have been recognised, with the unit receiving a top emergency services award.

Ipswich City SES Unit was awarded the Assistant Commissioner's Shield for SES Operational Response of the Year as part of this year's SES Week Awards.

The award is recognition for the efforts of local volunteers in helping Queensland Police search for a missing Ipswich teenager at Collingwood Park in January and February this year.

City Infrastructure and Emergency Management Committee Chairperson Councillor Cheryl Bromage said Ipswich SES volunteers had done the city proud.

"This award is well-deserved recognition for the efforts of local SES volunteers who for 10 days conducted an extensive and complex search," Cr Bromage said.

"Their efforts went beyond searching, with members also providing welfare support to searchers and the missing teen's family."

SES Assistant Commissioner Peter Jeffrey said although the search had a devastating outcome, the SES volunteers involved gave it their all to provide closure to the missing teen's family and friends and it was important to recognise their work.

Ipswich SES Unit was also recognised as Regional Unit of the Year at the South Eastern Region SES Week Awards, in recognition of its commitment to community education and fostering a culture of collaboration in the community.
 

Topics:  ipswich ses ses week

