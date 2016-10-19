Servo upgrade to bring jobs, lower road roll

EXCITING new renovation plans are under way for Rusty's Service Station in Hatton Vale.

Member for Lockyer Ian Rickuss MP recently met with the new owners of Rusty's Service Station, Ross and Glenn McPhee, to discuss a plan of action.

Joining the meeting was representatives from Lockyer Valley Regional Council, the Department of Transport and Main Roads, and the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning.

Mr Rickuss said the new owners had applied to undertake a major upgrade of the facilities at Rusty's Service Station, located off the Warrego Hwy.

"The proposed upgrade includes a number of fast food outlets being planned, which will create employment for somewhere between 60 and 100 full-time job equivalents,” he said.

"The community will gain a good facility plus employment opportunities and a state interest is ensured by providing an appropriate rest stop for heavy vehicles that could lessen the road toll and ensure heavy vehicle operators have good facilities to manage fatigue.”