Service makes hard lives a little easier

LIFE SAVER: Mater Hospital Springfield has helped hundreds of cancer sufferers receive treatment closer to home.

DAILY travel can be one of the hardest parts of receiving ongoing hospital treatment, putting additional stress of patients and their loved ones.

Mater Private Hospital Springfield has made life a little less challenging for sick people in the Ipswich region since it opened over 12 months ago.

The Springfield hospital yesterday celebrated one year since it admitted its first patient.

More than 5800 inpatients and 3400 outpatients have been admitted through the five level hospital, comprising of 64 inpatient beds, 16 day beds, a day surgery unit, four digitally-integrated theatres, medical imaging services and a cancer care centre.

In the first month of operation, Mater Private Hospital Springfield admitted 165 surgical patients and seven medical patients between 14 doctors.

By August 2016 admissions had increased to 677 surgical and 122 medical patients between 35 doctors.

Acting director of Mater Private Hospital Springfield Tracey Hutley said the first year of operation had been a tremendous success.

"The team has completed 4848 theatre cases and the future looks bright, with growing healthcare services planned to meet the expanding needs of the community,” she said.

The state-of-the-art Mater Cancer Care Centre Springfield, built with $21.4 million dollars of Australian Government Funding, has allowed more than 540 Ipswich and Springfield residents to access cancer treatment close to home in a family-centred facility.

Radiation Oncology Centres have provided more than 4000 radiation treatment sessions since November 2015.

This has saved, on average, 360 trips per month into the metro area for people living in the Ipswich region who require radiation therapy treatment.

Mum of three, 34 year-old Carolyn Attwood, has recently undergone surgery and chemotherapy for breast cancer at Mater Private Hospital Springfield.

"Mater Private Hospital Springfield has been my second home and the support the family and I have received has been incredible,” she said.

"They have encouraged me when I thought I couldn't continue with the treatment. I wanted to know what the children had done that day and give them a cuddle but I could only do this by staying in Springfield and not travelling an hour to and from Brisbane for the surgery and treatment.

"We are so thankful to have this hospital in our area.”

Fast facts:

Employee numbers increased from 101 to 193

68.9% of employees are local to Springfield

Year to date recycling: 35%

Food services has achieved two five star ratings from its food audits

ROC Springfield has provided more than 4000 radiation treatment sessions to over 230 patients since November 2015