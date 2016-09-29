Grand final spotlight should be on NRL heroics

FINALS CHAT: Manager of rugby league Ipswich Brendon Lindsay joins co-host Anthony 'Bomber' Breeze, host Ben Wilmott and special guest Colin Scott this week on After the 80.

SEPTEMBER brings back fond memories for former Queensland Origin star Colin Scott.

A veteran from the 80's, Scott joined the panel on After the 80 to discuss this weekend's State Championship and NRL grand finals.

With the Burleigh Bears set to fly the flag for Queensland against the Illawarra Cutters on Sunday, the Bears will look to follow the lead of the Ipswich Jets and continue the state's dominance of last year.

"September is a great time when you are on top and not-so-great when you aren't," Scott said. "I think Queensland have won the last three years down there so Burleigh will want to continue that.

"It was a great grand final against Redcliffe on the weekend but they'll have to get out of party mode pretty quickly."

With Manager of Rugby League Ipswich, Brendon Lindsay also joining co-hosts Ben Wilmott and Anthony Breeze, the panel was split on who would take out the NRL grand final.

Minor premiers Melbourne go in as hot favourites but Breeze was predicting an upset on Sunday's big day.

"Cronulla looked strong against the Raiders last weekend and I think they have a good chance of winning it," he said. "They have plenty of experience in the side and with their forwards playing well they will be tough.

"As long as rugby league is the winner on the day everyone will be happy."

Scott echoed that statement, hoping the referees wouldn't steal the show.

"I just hope after the game we aren't talking about how the game was ruined by a bad call," he said. "There's been a lot of drama with the Bunker and all of that this year and I just hope by the end of the final it's the game itself we are all talking about."

Check out who the rest of the panel tipped to take out this weekend's NRL grand final and tune in to After the 80 tonight on 31 Digital.