Culture feast brightens city

IPSWICH'S d'Arcy Doyle Place sprung to life last Sunday evening with colourful lights, costumes, music, song and dance as more than 600 people celebrated the Diwali Festival.

Raj Sharma, owner of Indian Mehfil restaurant, his family and staff have been holding the Dewali Festival in Ipswich since 2010 with the aim of bringing all cultures together.

The festival on Sunday evening fulfilled its aim.

It was pleasing to see d'Arcy Doyle Place packed with people celebrating and enjoying all the delights that the Diwali Festival brings. It was very much a festival for all ages.

Diwali is a celebration of light over darkness, victory over evil through dance, music, song and lots of coloured lights.

The festival embraces happiness and joy.

Food also plays an important role in any celebration and this festival is no different.

The Indian food that was provided was excellent and aromatic and full of flavour.

There was plenty to choose from and I am sure that no one went hungry.

As Raj said it is all about enjoying good food with family and friends that makes a good celebration.

The Ipswich Diwali Festival has grown in popularity.

Tickets for the event sold out more than one month prior to the night which is testament to the high esteem this event is held within the Ipswich community.

What a magnificent effort by Raj, his family and staff to develop such a festival to this level.

It just goes to show what can be achieved when the community supports a business like this.

There are many small businesses that need your support to ensure that they too can employ more local people and create an atmosphere of prosperity in our town. It is events like Diwali that give our city a heart.

D'Arcy Doyle Place is the artistic heart of our city and events like these as well as other cultural events keep the heart of our city pumping. Indian Mehfil must be congratulated for bringing such colour and spectacle into the heart of our community, providing us with a taste of Indian culture with their food and music.