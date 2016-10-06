Seminar tests global theories

AN Australia first seminar in the field of geotechnical engineering has been hosted by the University of Southern Queensland.

Geotechnical engineers from across the world learned about, and discussed, the application of probabilistic and statistical methods in real projects at USQ Springfield.

The theme for the Recent Trends in Geotechnical Engineering and Education workshop was 'Statistics and Probabilistic Methods in Geotechnical Engineering - Applications and Case Histories'.

USQ Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Jan Thomas said the workshop helped build on the foundations created in a short course run by Colorado School of Mines Professor Vaughan Griffiths the previous day in Brisbane.

"Events such as these are about encouraging more interaction between institutions and industry to commercialise new ideas," Professor Thomas said.

National Geotechnical Consulting Principal Dr Stephen Buttling chaired the workshop and presented on the application of statistical methods in parameter selection.

"This course provided a chance for geotechnical engineers, research academia and government organisations to educate themselves in aspects of statistics and probabilistic methods which are directly relevant to their work," Dr Buttling said. "There is a high probability that the things they learnt can be put to use immediately in their everyday work."

RTGEE founder and USQ Senior Lecturer (Geotechnical Engineering) Dr Jim Shiau said the workshop series featured the latest innovations in engineering practices, as well as advanced research in geotechnical engineering and education.

"The workshop series gives participants the opportunity to gain new perspectives and skills from keynote speakers and explore topics related to the importance of geotechnical practices in design structures and construction projects," Dr Shiau said.

