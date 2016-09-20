Seized car in Tia Palmer case belonged to foster father

Police have revealed that the car at the center of the Tiahleigh Palmer murder investigation previously belonged to her foster father.

The blue Ford XR6 sedan was seized by detectives last week and is currently being examined by forensic officers.

Tiahleigh's foster father had earlier sold the vehicle, however Detective Inspector Mark White said the current owner is not a suspect but "several persons of interest had been identified".

Did you see this vehicle, near Pimpama on October 30 2015?

The 12-year-old was last seen alive on October 30 2015 when she was dropped off at school.

Her remains were located on the banks of the Pimpama River, near Kerkin Road North at Pimpama on the evening of November 5, 2015.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw a car matching its description on Kerkin Road North near the Pimpama River last October to come forward.

A $250,000 reward and immunity for anyone other than the main offender remains on offer, if they can supply information that leads to prosecution.