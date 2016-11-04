31°
Sport

See why Kelly's running into best form

David Lems
| 4th Nov 2016 3:40 PM
Queensland Schoolgirls under-19 hockey player Kelly McNamara showing her speed on the recent tour to New Zealand.
Queensland Schoolgirls under-19 hockey player Kelly McNamara showing her speed on the recent tour to New Zealand. Ned Dawson/Planet Hockey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PERSONALITY-charged Marburg teenager Kelly McNamara is reaping the rewards of hard work, a positive attitude and willingness to accept multiple challenges.

After being voted Players' Player on the recent tour to New Zealand, the Queensland Schoolgirls under-19 centre half is deservedly bubbling with enthusiasm.

"It really did help my hockey,'' McNamara, 17, said.

"I think just being an individual and travelling around with the team really boosted my confidence.''

The Ipswich Girls' Grammar year 11 student played in all but one of Queensland's eight undefeated matches.

The only side to match the Queenslanders was the Maori under-21 team, which held on for a 2-2 draw halfway through the two-week tour.

The Hancocks' A-grade player rated Queensland's final 8-0 win over Auckland the most satisfying.

"It was probably the best hockey tour that I've ever been on,'' McNamara said, having made the under-19 team for the first time.

"It was just a great experience . . . travelling around New Zealand and playing hockey teams.''

The Queenslanders earlier had wins over Wellington 4-1, Hawkes Bay 6-3 and 3-1, Maori 2-1, Auckland 2-1 and North Harbour 4-3.

The Queensland Schoolboys under 19 team was similarly undefeated on tour, also securing the Hawkes Bay trophy challenge.

It's believed to be the first time in 13 years both state school sides were unbeaten overseas.

McNamara had previously gained state selection in the Queensland under-12 schoolgirls team and in recent years made other junior state club sides. That included representing Queensland at the Australian under-18 championships in Launceston mid-year.

With her school and Ipswich club commitments, she earlier in the season played up to five games a weekend through her extra links with University of Queensland club. She regularly played in the club's J1, Division 1 and Division 2 teams.

She was named player of the final in the J1 grand final to go with her best and fairest award at the UQ club.

The regional talent is currently training for the Queensland under-17 camp in Brisbane next month. That is in preparation for the next state under-18 team being chosen in February.

However, hockey is just the start of McNamara's recent achievements.

She's also a rising cross country and steeplechase runner, competing for IGGS and the Ipswich and District Athletics Club.

Her next major athletics missions include representing the Queensland Heat team at the national championships in Sydney in March.

She's targeting the 2km steeplechase, 1500m and 3000m.

Earlier in the year, she represented Queensland at the Australian Junior Athletics championships in Perth. She set a personal best 7.01.65 in her favourite event, coming sixth in the 2km steeplechase.

"It's a really tough event. Hurdles and long distance put together,'' she said of the steeplechase.

At school level, she represented Queensland at the Australian Cross Country titles in Canberra, an event she is eligible for again in her final year at IGGS.

She's also able to be selected for a final time in next year's Queensland Schoolgirls under-19 hockey side.

Successful juggling act

ASKED how she juggles her hockey and athletic demands, Kelly McNamara answers with her new-found confidence.

"It's all right. I get a lot of support from the school with travelling around a lot,'' she said. "I'm juggling it really well. "My parents (Louise and Paul) help me out a lot.''

Other people to have provided valuable assistance include hockey coach Neil Shearer and athletics mentor Connor O'Leary.

While she hopes to continue athletics as long as she can, Kelly said playing team sport like hockey was her preferred option if having to make a choice. "They help each other,'' she said of the two sports. "They do absolutely keep me fit for my hockey and training for athletics.''

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  hancock brothers hockey club hockey queensland ipswich girls' grammar school ipswich hockey association kelly mcnamara queensland schoolgirls under-19 hockey tour school sport

$150,000 compensation for child abuse victims

$150,000 compensation for child abuse victims

VICTIMS of child sexual abuse committed at institutions will be able to access up to $150,000 of compensation under a new federal government redress scheme

Ipswich needs a bowling alley, but who will pay for it?

HIGH DEMAND: Ipswich and Western Suburbs Tenpin Bowling Association president Dean Margiolas (left) and Steve Solman want to see a bowling alley in Ipswich.

Mayor on the hunt for major investor

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

See why Kelly's running into best form

Queensland Schoolgirls under-19 hockey player Kelly McNamara showing her speed on the recent tour to New Zealand.

Multi-talented regional achiever impresses in NZ

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Five things to do this weekend

RARE STORIES: Alex Andujar and Pamela Humphreys in Songs That Won The War

Plenty to do around Ipswich

Special school students in fine voice

Students at Claremont Special School practice for Music: Count us In, where children across the country sing the same song, on the same day, at the same time.

Kids embrace national sing-along today.

Creativity was Beck's cure-all for boredom

ON THE RISE: Talented Queensland musician Sahara Beck is this week's featured artist.

VIDEO: Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Sahara Beck

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Teresa Palmer thinks Mel Gibson is "the best" because he interacts with everyone and has a "beautiful childlike nature".

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

Ben Affleck's son caught a cold from Prince George.

Gisele Bündchen gave her kids' lollies away

Model Gisele Bundchen.

"We don't really have that a kind of sugar in our house."

Michael Jackson's son won't follow in dad's footsteps

Michael Jackson's son Prince.

Michael Jackson's son can't sing or dance

Robbie Williams: My daughter thinks I'm the only musician

Robbie Williams' daughter thinks he's the "only" singer in the world

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

Kidman's new movie "a love letter" to her children

Five things to do this weekend

RARE STORIES: Alex Andujar and Pamela Humphreys in Songs That Won The War

Plenty to do around Ipswich

&quot;THIS IS SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL IN MINDEN ESTATE!&quot;

9 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 3 2 2 $445,000

If you are looking for something extra special, classy, designed to perfection and set on a very private 4137m2 block with amazing views--- oh my goodness; this is...

SIMPLY IMPRESSIVE - HOME + LOCATION + POOL

12 Macrae Street, Woodend 4305

House 3 1 2 $385,000

This home was built in 1935 and still boasts many gorgeous, original features such as wide polished floorboards, coloured glass, timber fretwork & tongue and...

Charming Character Home with Ideal Location

8 Joffre Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Character home with a modern touch - There is plenty of potential in this tidy three-bedroom home with an open plan living area, polished floorboards, quality VJ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

28/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $215,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

23/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $190,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

&quot;CALLING ALL RENOVATORS- YOUR TIME AND EFFORTS WILL BE REWARDED&quot;

46 Moores Pocket, Tivoli 4305

House 3 1 1 $210,000

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is in need of a makeover, however, the time and effort you put into renovations will certainly be rewarded when you complete the...

LAST CALL!!! ONLY ONE LEFT - DON&#39;T MISS OUT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 $299,000...

IDEAL SET AND FORGET INVESTMENT Enjoy comfort, style, privacy and convenience, all within an easy walk of the Booval Train Station and Booval Fair shopping...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $498,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

19 ACRES, 2 STOREY BRICK HOME-MUST BE SOLD!

212 Roadvale Road, Roadvale 4310

3 2 4 $500,000

Looking for a lifestyle change? Then look no further! Properties like this are hard to come by and don't last long either. Located at Roadvale just 10 minutes...

Stop saying &quot;One Day&quot;

57 North High Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 1 $319,000

That's right, now is the time to make a move toward owning your very own home. This one is beautifully presented and all the hard work has been done for you. All...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Hot property: Renters battle for CBD homes

26 Moffatt St, Ipswich Qld3 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage $300 a weekListed October 19

One agent had 24 people inspecting one property at Coalfalls.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!