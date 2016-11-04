See why Kelly's running into best form

Queensland Schoolgirls under-19 hockey player Kelly McNamara showing her speed on the recent tour to New Zealand.

PERSONALITY-charged Marburg teenager Kelly McNamara is reaping the rewards of hard work, a positive attitude and willingness to accept multiple challenges.

After being voted Players' Player on the recent tour to New Zealand, the Queensland Schoolgirls under-19 centre half is deservedly bubbling with enthusiasm.

"It really did help my hockey,'' McNamara, 17, said.

"I think just being an individual and travelling around with the team really boosted my confidence.''

The Ipswich Girls' Grammar year 11 student played in all but one of Queensland's eight undefeated matches.

The only side to match the Queenslanders was the Maori under-21 team, which held on for a 2-2 draw halfway through the two-week tour.

The Hancocks' A-grade player rated Queensland's final 8-0 win over Auckland the most satisfying.

"It was probably the best hockey tour that I've ever been on,'' McNamara said, having made the under-19 team for the first time.

"It was just a great experience . . . travelling around New Zealand and playing hockey teams.''

The Queenslanders earlier had wins over Wellington 4-1, Hawkes Bay 6-3 and 3-1, Maori 2-1, Auckland 2-1 and North Harbour 4-3.

The Queensland Schoolboys under 19 team was similarly undefeated on tour, also securing the Hawkes Bay trophy challenge.

It's believed to be the first time in 13 years both state school sides were unbeaten overseas.

McNamara had previously gained state selection in the Queensland under-12 schoolgirls team and in recent years made other junior state club sides. That included representing Queensland at the Australian under-18 championships in Launceston mid-year.

With her school and Ipswich club commitments, she earlier in the season played up to five games a weekend through her extra links with University of Queensland club. She regularly played in the club's J1, Division 1 and Division 2 teams.

She was named player of the final in the J1 grand final to go with her best and fairest award at the UQ club.

The regional talent is currently training for the Queensland under-17 camp in Brisbane next month. That is in preparation for the next state under-18 team being chosen in February.

However, hockey is just the start of McNamara's recent achievements.

She's also a rising cross country and steeplechase runner, competing for IGGS and the Ipswich and District Athletics Club.

Her next major athletics missions include representing the Queensland Heat team at the national championships in Sydney in March.

She's targeting the 2km steeplechase, 1500m and 3000m.

Earlier in the year, she represented Queensland at the Australian Junior Athletics championships in Perth. She set a personal best 7.01.65 in her favourite event, coming sixth in the 2km steeplechase.

"It's a really tough event. Hurdles and long distance put together,'' she said of the steeplechase.

At school level, she represented Queensland at the Australian Cross Country titles in Canberra, an event she is eligible for again in her final year at IGGS.

She's also able to be selected for a final time in next year's Queensland Schoolgirls under-19 hockey side.

Successful juggling act

ASKED how she juggles her hockey and athletic demands, Kelly McNamara answers with her new-found confidence.

"It's all right. I get a lot of support from the school with travelling around a lot,'' she said. "I'm juggling it really well. "My parents (Louise and Paul) help me out a lot.''

Other people to have provided valuable assistance include hockey coach Neil Shearer and athletics mentor Connor O'Leary.

While she hopes to continue athletics as long as she can, Kelly said playing team sport like hockey was her preferred option if having to make a choice. "They help each other,'' she said of the two sports. "They do absolutely keep me fit for my hockey and training for athletics.''