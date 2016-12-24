See what happens when a winery and bakery join forces

A POPULAR bakery and winery have teamed up to promote local produce while creating some new Christmas-inspired menu items.

Flinders Peak Winery, which also operates as a distillery, has joined forces with Arthur Clive's Family Bakehouse to offer customers a taste of Scenic Rim produce.

The partnership began when baker Jared Pennell, known for his love of experimenting with new recipes, first tasted the winery's Organic Shiraz.

"I took home two bottles and started cooking. I used it to make a beef and red wine pie,” he said.

"Unfortunately I didn't get to drink any but the pies have been extremely popular so it was worth it.

"I think we'll definitely continue to sell it into the New Year.”

Mr Pennell said his family bakery aimed to use local products where ever they could, from veggies and herbs to locally-grown meat.

"We've got this great little food bowl here and we do anything we can to promote that,” he said.

Flinders Peak Winery manager Aretha Acton said they also created a unique Christmas spice liqueur which caught the baker's eye.

"Jared came to visit the winery and as soon as he smelled the liqueur he asked if he could use it in his mince pies and Christmas cakes,” she said.

"We try to actively work with local producers so of course we said yes.

"Ipswich's 4 Hearts Brewing used it to make a Christmas spice beer as well.”

Arthur Clive's Family Bakehouse, based in Boonah, Aratula and Kalbar, bakes than 3000 Christmas products every holiday season.

"It's a crazy time of year. We use the spice liqueur in our fruit mince pies, plum puddings, Christmas cakes, it's great,” Mr Pennell said.

"We usually soak fruit in rum or brandy but people love the liqueur.

"They also love the story behind it and the fact it's all home grown.”

Jason Hannay has been making wine for 16 years and said the Peak Crossing winery also made a lemon schnapps, gin and vodka.

"I like experimenting, I'm a bit like a mad scientist and am always trying to find the perfect balance of flavours,” he said.

"While I was researching a new wattle seed liqueur I came across the idea to make the spice liqueur and I love it.”

The Flinders Peak Winery opened its cellar door in January this year.