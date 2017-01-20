See this teen dancing sensation right now

HARD WORK: Katie Bell from Haigslea will perform at QPAC from January 19-21.

IT'S taken a lot of sweat, hard work and commitment for Katie Bell to end up on the big stage.

The 16-year-old West Moreton Anglican College student has trained for months to perform in Cinderella at QPAC in Brisbane this weekend.

The performance marks Ballet Theatre of Queensland's 80th year and has seen Katie train seven hours a week, every week since May last year.

"We trained every Sunday from 8.30am-3.30pm and did intense training during school holidays,” Katie said.

"We have been doing rehearsals at QPAC for three days before opening night.”

Katie plays three different parts; a Spanish dancer, a Russian dancer and a dragonfly in the show.

The dedicated teen said dancing was as much of a mental challenge as it was a physical one.

"The most challenging part has been focusing my mind during rehearsals,” she said.

"The steps are always changing and you can't afford to have your mind elsewhere.”

This isn't the first time Katie has danced on the QPAC stage.

She performed in Ballet Theatre of Queensland's 2016 production of Aladdin.

"I feel much more prepared this time around,” Katie said.

"This one is a very whimsical, magical take on Cinderella.

"The directors have really brought it to life.

"The vibe is so energetic and the dancers are all really enthusiastic.”

Cinderella will be performed at QPAC until Saturday, December 21.

"I've got a lot of friends and family coming,” Katie said.

"It's almost sold out but I hope more people come out to see it.”

For more visit qpac.com.au.