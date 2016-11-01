Second person jailed for house of horrors torture case

SHOCKING: The Woodend house where a woman was tortured for five days in 2015. Two people have been jailed for the crimes.

A SECOND person charged following the harrowing case of a woman being tortured inside a Woodend home was jailed in Ipswich District Court yesterday.

Trevor John Hayman, 29, was sentenced to a head sentence of six years imprisonment for his role in the May 2015 crime in which a woman was tortured for five days.

A jury found his co-accused, Sheridan Louise McGuire, guilty of eight charges including deprivation of liberty, rape, robbery in company, torture, threatening violence and three counts of assault following an eight day trial in September.

The 39-year-old woman was sentenced to eight years imprisonment with a serious violent offenders deceleration.

Throughout the trial Crown prosecutor Clare Kelly said the victim had her ponytail cut off and was raped during the ordeal but Hayman was not charged for the rape.

"The offending was frightening, humiliating, degrading and in some instances violent," Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said during McGuire's sentencing.

"These crimes would be of horror and absolutely denounced by the community."

Ms Kelly yesterday said McGuire "committed most of the acts" but Hayman had an active role in some of the features.

The court heard the offending began after Hayman accused the woman of stealing drugs.

She said on one occasion, Hayman held a machete and made threats to cut off the victim's fingers while McGuire taped her to a chair.

"It is accepted he was the one who cut her free from the tape," Ms Kelly said.

She said both Hayman and McGuire were equally culpable in the deprivation of liberty offence in which the victim was chained to a tree on the banks of a river but ultimately Hayman "was the one who cut her loose from the tree".

The court heard the woman understood she would drown and "spent the time reflecting on her life and saying goodbye".

The victim was also prodded with a taser and cattle prod but "couldn't say who applied those items to her body".

The court heard Hayman was responsible for screwing a bolt to the living room a day before the victim was shackled by a chain.

"He certainly wasn't as aggressive as McGuire but he didn't assist (the victim) or step in," Ms Kelly said.

Ms Kelly said the victim declined to provide a victim impact statement.

Defence lawyer Scott Neaves said Hayman started using "substances" when he was nine or ten years old.

"It seems likely from the significant amount of drugs he consumed his recollection was not in line with the Crown case," he said.

He said Hayman "consistently" freed the victim.

"He was the one that comes back with the saw and enables her release and consistently frees her from the ankle hold later on," he said.

"He's the person who is the first releaser, he disabled her from the tree and enabled her escape and later on with the loose ankle hold.

"My client was not as aggressive as McGuire."

Judge Horneman-Wren said Hayman's involvement was "manifest" in the crime.

Hayman pleaded guilty to the charges on the morning of day one of a trial in April this year.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of robbery in company, threatening violence, deprivation of liberty and 13 summary drug, stealing and traffic charges.

Judge Horneman-Wren declared 545 days pre-sentence custody and set a parole eligibility date for May 5 next year.

He disqualified Hayman from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months.

He said McGuire was appealing her sentence in the Court of Appeal.