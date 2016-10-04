Search for missing woman, but girl found

An image of the 24-year-old woman missing from Collingwood Park.

POLICE are desperately searching for a 24-year-old woman missing from the Collingwood Park area.

The woman was last seen at an address on Isabella Street on Sunday around 7pm but hasn't been seen since.

She has only been in Australia for seven weeks and speaks very little English which has sparked concern for her safety.

She is described as being African in appearance, around 180cm tall with brown hair and a slim build.

Meanwhile, the search for a 15-year-old Goodna girl, reported missing almost a week ago, had a surprise ending when she turned up in Sydney.

Police appealed to the public numerous times to help find the girl, who was located just after lunchtime yesterday.

Her mother took to Facebook to thank everyone for their support and to say she had been found.

She was taken into police custody and brought home yesterday afternoon.

Anyone who has seen the 24-year-old woman (pictured right) or has any information in relation to her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.