Search for first Ipswich traffic light is on

TURN ON: Traffic lights are a fact of life around the world but do you know when and where Ipswich's first set was installed?

DID you run get a fine for running a red light in Ipswich in the late 1950s?

Or do you know someone who did.

Then you can help Deputy Mayor Paul Tully with a historical question.

Ipswich has 99 sets of traffic lights and the search is on to find out where and when the first set was installed.

Cr Tully said there were some suggestions it was around 1959 at the corner of Brisbane St and East St in the CBD or possibly the Ipswich Fiveways near the Ipswich Girls' Grammar School.

Another possibility is the corner of Brisbane Rd and South Station Rd in Booval.

The first traffic lights in Queensland were operational on January 21, 1936 on the intersection of Ann, Upper Albert and Roma Streets in Brisbane.

"But we can't find anything on the internet of when the first ones were in Ipswich,” Cr Tully said.

"We are trying to get the historical record accurate because we are approaching the 100th set of traffic lights.

"There must be someone out there who can remember clearly.

"It might be someone who got the first fine for going through a red light in Ipswich.”

Do you know or does one of your older relatives or friends know? Your help would be greatly appreciated.