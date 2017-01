Queensland Police will be encouraging more rural residents to join the force at an upcoming recruiting seminar in Boonah.

The QPS Rural Recruiting Seminar will be held this Thursday from 6pm at the Carinity Community Centre on 4 Little High St.

It is an opportunity to speak with recruiting officers about careers available.

Bookings are required.

For more phone 1300 BE A COP or visit policerecruit.qld.gov.au