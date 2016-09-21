Sean is ready to rock Studio 188

IPSWICH born and bred, Sean Gagen is returning to his favourite venue, Studio 188, as he tells USQ's The Vixen Vibe.

Q: When did you first start playing music?

I started out playing violin from Grade 4-7. In Grade 8, I changed to guitar and started trying to write songs. I've always been in school musicals and choir etc.

Q: How many instruments can you play?

I'm a singer-songwriter firstly, but in bands I've played bass guitar too. I played violin at an early age and have self taught drums.

Q: Would you be able to tell me a little bit about your song Coyote.

Yeah, it's a song about looking at the word and wondering... In my mind I saw this Coyote/wolf as this old, wise creature and asking him about the world.

Q: Do you have any upcoming releases planned? If so can you tell me a little bit about them?

Yes, I will be releasing the follow up to Coyote in the next few months... just doing the final touches. I'm really excited to share the next track and keen to get feedback. I will aim to have another single launch and will keep you in the loop.

Q: What has been your favourite venue to perform at?

I have played a lot of venues, I love Ric's, especially with a band, but nothing beats our Studio 188 locally.

Q: Do you have a dream venue?

I mean Red Rock amphitheatre in Colorado looks amazing... one can only dream. The backdrop looks insane.

Q: What is your opinion on the current quality of music coming out of Australia?

We are seeing some awesome music coming out of Australia. It can be inspiring and equally frightening. Even in Brisbane there are some amazing acts. It's an exciting time.

Q: If you had only three words to describe your music, which three words would you use?

Light, dark and thought-provoking.