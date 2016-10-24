Scouts hit 100

CAKE TIME: 100 years of scouts was celebrated with a giant cake at Queens Park. Michael Tate of Silkstone had the honour to cut the cake.

A BIG milestone such as a 100th birthday deserves a huge celebration, and that is exactly what the members from the Moreton Region Cub Scouts did.

More than 90 Cub Scout members and their families came together to celebrate the centenary anniversary of the movement with a big birthday party at Queens Park. The festivities included a cake cutting ceremony, activities, games and a special badge investiture to welcome their newest member.

Kyllan Boyle from Glenore Grove proudly received his badge welcoming him to the organisation at a special ceremony just for him.

When it came to choosing an activity to do after school and on weekends, Kyllan followed in his father's footsteps and decided to become a Cub.

"Being in Cubs is fun," he said.

"You get to play lots of games like dodgeball and meet new friends."

Cub Scouts assistant regional commissioner Wendy Coles said she was thrilled to see so many families come and join in the fun.

"The 100th anniversary is a national event, with every region choosing how they would mark the celebration. For us at the Moreton Region, we decided to hold our event at Queens Park so we could promote our clubs to the district," she said.

"Everyone had a great morning and I was thrilled at how the event turned out."