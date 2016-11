A scooter rider was lucky to survive after crashing into the back of a car at Gailes.

The male rider was travelling along Old Logan Road when he failed to notice the vehicle in front stop at an intersection.

The moment of impact is captured by a dashcam video in the car's rear.

Witnesses at the scene report that the man was attended to by paramedics and later taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Footage of the collision was posted to Dashcam Australia's Facebook page overnight.