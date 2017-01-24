SCHOOLS BOOM: Record enrolments for Ipswich prep kids

Anna and Ava Crawford and Mia and Chloe Martin are two sets of twins starting school at Deebing Heights State School this year.

FRESH faced and bright-eyed prep students have filed into Ipswich classrooms in record numbers.

The biggest increase has been in the city's growth areas, including at Deebing Heights State School where overall student enrolments have doubled.

Augusta State School at Augustine Heights has six prep classes this year.

It's the sign of a city experiencing a population boom with Ipswich City Council's quarterly reports showing South Ripley, near Deebing Heights, is one of the fastest growing communities.

Each week about 20 families are moving into the booming area of South Ripley.

This is Deebing Heights State School's second year and already it caters for 180 students, twice as many as this time last year and significantly more than predicted.

Photos View Photo Gallery

For parents Leiza and Daniel Martin, it was the logical choice for their twin girls.

They are one of two families with twin prep students joining the school's cohort this year.

Leiza Martin said there had already been a few tears when it came time to buy uniforms before the term started.

Yesterday morning Leiza hid her emotions from her two little girls but admitted the tears flowed afterwards, something the school was prepared for, offering tea and biscuits with a side of tissues.

"They were definitely excited and really wanted to wear their school bags first thing, but they were too heavy with books," Leiza said.

"There were a few tears.

"I waited until they weren't looking and then went back to the car afterwards to sob on my own. It's been a tough day, but I am looking forward to them coming home and hearing all about what they did on their first day."

Deebing Heights State School has two prep classes this year and one composite class with prep students and year ones together; a total of 48 prep students.

Principal Andrew McDonald said the predictions had been for the school to grow to 800 students over 10 years.

This year the predictions were for 50 extra students, but the reality has been significantly more.

"It's more than we were expecting, but we are well prepared," Mr McDonald said.

"We have enough buildings and enough staff to cope."

While each school has a rough idea of how many new students have joined this year, the official numbers won't be collated by Education Queensland until February 8.