30°
Opinion

School visit rare treat for the Pisasale

Mayor on Monday with Ipswich councillor Paul Pisasale | 17th Oct 2016 4:00 AM
BIG UPGRADE: The Long Horn Bistro is one of the stunning features of the new look Club Services Ipswich.
BIG UPGRADE: The Long Horn Bistro is one of the stunning features of the new look Club Services Ipswich. Peter Chapman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS great to catch up with the boys and girls from Amberley District State School at our external council meeting. Students viewed local government in action and asked some tough questions of their elected representatives. After the meeting council launched its new Emergency Management Dashboard.

 

Our hard-working Ipswich Rugby League (IRL) referees took centre stage at Friday's annual dinner at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre. The IRL enjoyed another successful season on and off the field with referees dedicating many hours to the sport they love.

 

The $7 million makeover of the Ipswich RSL Services Club is complete with Club Services Ipswich (CSI) officially opening last week. The North Ipswich club features new dining and gaming areas along with a state-of-the-art sports bar and TAB. CSI employs 50 staff and has more than 15,000 members.

 

Good luck to MS Moonlight Walk captain Jess Miles and her team of 100 walkers. The Walk for Jess team has already raised more than $14,000 for multiple sclerosis services and support. The walk will be held in Brisbane on October 21.

 

Glewdys Beaver and Irene Hauck both marked major milestones in recent days, turning 90. Glewdys is a much-loved matriarch of the Goodna area, while Irene lives at Ipswich's iconic Colthup Home on Thorn Street. Congratulations to both ladies.

 

I was proud to open the Shelley & Wileman Exhibition & Fair at Sacred Heart Primary School on Friday. As a coffee cup collector myself it was a real thrill to see the displays of porcelain and pottery and talk to fellow enthusiasts.

 

Thanks to everyone from Rosewood who attended last week's information session on planning, managing growth and supporting local businesses. Ipswich is an incredibly diverse city and council will continue to look at the best ways to cater for these unique communities.

 

It's official - Ipswich West State School is the city's healthiest school. Students and staff were acknowledged at a special presentation last week, with Eat Smart B Active recognising programs that develop healthy bodies and minds among our future leaders.

 

Dawn Foote celebrated her 80th birthday with family and friends at Eastern Heights on Saturday. Dawn and her husband, Rev Trevor, served Ipswich in ministry positions from 1976 to 1980 before returning to the city to retire in 2003. They continue to give back to Ipswich as part of Habitat for Humanity.

 

Bay Audio is open at Riverlink. The store stocks a range of hearing solutions and helps people change their lives, creating new experiences and memories that last a lifetime. More than 3.6 million Australians suffer from hearing loss.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich mayor on monday (ipswich) mayor paul pisasale opinion

Helmet cam vision shows moment police officer struck by car

Helmet cam vision shows moment police officer struck by car

Police are appealing for public assistance after a highway patrol officer was struck by a car at Collingwood Park yesterday.

Storm likely for Ipswich today

Gloomy skies over Ipswich on Friday morning. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

A gusty thunderstorm is forecast for the afternoon or evening

OPINION: Teachers are unsung heroes

We ask a lot of teachers these days, that is for certain

AUDIO: Teacher for 56 years, young at heart forever

LAST DAY: Blair State School teacher Helen Connor receives a guard of honour from students after retiring after 56 years of service.

Blair State School farewells Helen Connor after 25 years

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Things to do around the region

Freemasons from the Ipswich Masonic Hall are hosting a blind folded dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds to raise money for Guide Dogs Queensland.

Things to do around the region

Arvo arias help Zonta continue community work

GOOD CAUSE: St Mary's student Hannah Sotiriadis and Zonta Ipswich member Margaret Llewellyn have been making birthing kits for women in third world countries.

Zonta Club of Ipswich to host annual "Arias in the Afternoon"

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Woodford Folk Festival program launched

Woodford Folk Festival program launched

WOODFORD Folk Festival's 31st program will showcase more than 400 acts across 25 venues from December 27 to January 1.

Things to do around the region

Freemasons from the Ipswich Masonic Hall are hosting a blind folded dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds to raise money for Guide Dogs Queensland.

Things to do around the region

The Block's kitchen week delivers two perfect scores

Will and Karlie in their winning room.

WILL and Karlie tie with Dan and Carleen for weekly prize.

What's on the small screen this week

Kim in a scene from The Block.

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and X Factor heats up.

When four men and an amazing dog hit the road

Mark Jeffreys (blue jacket) with cameraman Mike Mowbray, co-director Isaac Allen and sound man and co-presenter Jimmy Gore with the star of the movie, Osa the Finnish Lapphund.

HAVE you ever wondered what makes your pet pooch tick?

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

Gus Worland hosts the TV series Man Up.

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

PRIME EASTERN HEIGHTS LOCATION - POTENTIAL PLUS !

29 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 $269,000

Things have changed which means this lovely home is now on the market. If it's position you are after, then this is perfect... located in a quiet & neat little...

GREAT FIND – INVESTOR OR OWNER OCCUPIER.

16 Barnes Court, Redbank 4301

House 4 2 2 $339,000 neg.

Only short walk to shops, school, early learning centre and transport, this property is ideal for investment or first home buyers. Very neat and tidy home...

NICELY PRESENTED 887m2

11 Warwick Court, Bellbird Park 4300

House 3 1 2 $275,000

Beautifully presented and cared for, this 3 bedroom home is ready to live in from the fully fitted easy care kitchen to the two way bathroom and all in between.

NEST OR INVEST LARGE HOME

135 Highbury Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Here's a great opportunity to secure a good investment property in a handy location possible rental $330-$350pw. It also a great family home, its spacious and...

FULL TURN KEY PACKAGE

Lot/409 Greenview Avenue, South Ripley 4306

House 4 2 2 $479,000

With nothing more to do but move into your brand new home. Large 228m2 brick home Open plan living 4 Bedroom Media Room Air Con and ceiling fans 90cm Freestanding...

Development potential

2 Sturt Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 1 3 $363,000

Potential for second dwelling (eg. granny flat) subject to council approvals A full length covered patio at the front and another large covered patio to the rear...

Great Floorplan

97 Collins Street, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Low Maintenance home and garden with all the basics covered. Separate formal lounge Combined kitchen dining family with large pantry Generous main bedroom with...

&#39;UNCONDITIONAL&#39;

48 Nimmo Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 $389,000

Solid Stucco & Built to Last 1950’s Brick CHARACTER HOME + POOL & SPACIOUS YARD RMO3 – Medium Density Zoned for Future Potential Walking Distance to RAIL & Super...

LUXURY AT ITS BEST

19 Bramers Road, Blacksoil 4306

House 7 2 10 ALL OFFERS...

This beautiful home is certainly one that must be inspected to appreciate the size, space, finishes and luxury that affords it. A 482m2 home plus 260m2 alfresco...

Lot 3 - 35 Acres - God&#39;s Own Country

3/5 Weiers Road, Ropeley 4343

Rural 0 0 $210,000

Can you hear the call of the country? This is it - peace & quiet. The perfect spot for you to turn this piece of God's own country into your blissful rural...

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Memories worth more than gold

YOUNG YEARS: Ian Boettcher in front of the Blackstone Road building where he started his career as a 14-year-old apprentice with his father.

Nostalgia inspires former apprentice to rescue run-down Ipswich shop

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.