School visit rare treat for the Pisasale

BIG UPGRADE: The Long Horn Bistro is one of the stunning features of the new look Club Services Ipswich.

IT WAS great to catch up with the boys and girls from Amberley District State School at our external council meeting. Students viewed local government in action and asked some tough questions of their elected representatives. After the meeting council launched its new Emergency Management Dashboard.

Our hard-working Ipswich Rugby League (IRL) referees took centre stage at Friday's annual dinner at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre. The IRL enjoyed another successful season on and off the field with referees dedicating many hours to the sport they love.

The $7 million makeover of the Ipswich RSL Services Club is complete with Club Services Ipswich (CSI) officially opening last week. The North Ipswich club features new dining and gaming areas along with a state-of-the-art sports bar and TAB. CSI employs 50 staff and has more than 15,000 members.

Good luck to MS Moonlight Walk captain Jess Miles and her team of 100 walkers. The Walk for Jess team has already raised more than $14,000 for multiple sclerosis services and support. The walk will be held in Brisbane on October 21.

Glewdys Beaver and Irene Hauck both marked major milestones in recent days, turning 90. Glewdys is a much-loved matriarch of the Goodna area, while Irene lives at Ipswich's iconic Colthup Home on Thorn Street. Congratulations to both ladies.

I was proud to open the Shelley & Wileman Exhibition & Fair at Sacred Heart Primary School on Friday. As a coffee cup collector myself it was a real thrill to see the displays of porcelain and pottery and talk to fellow enthusiasts.

Thanks to everyone from Rosewood who attended last week's information session on planning, managing growth and supporting local businesses. Ipswich is an incredibly diverse city and council will continue to look at the best ways to cater for these unique communities.

It's official - Ipswich West State School is the city's healthiest school. Students and staff were acknowledged at a special presentation last week, with Eat Smart B Active recognising programs that develop healthy bodies and minds among our future leaders.

Dawn Foote celebrated her 80th birthday with family and friends at Eastern Heights on Saturday. Dawn and her husband, Rev Trevor, served Ipswich in ministry positions from 1976 to 1980 before returning to the city to retire in 2003. They continue to give back to Ipswich as part of Habitat for Humanity.

Bay Audio is open at Riverlink. The store stocks a range of hearing solutions and helps people change their lives, creating new experiences and memories that last a lifetime. More than 3.6 million Australians suffer from hearing loss.