School sews up donation

St Peter Claver College student Georgie Dunn with Tania Kelsey of USQ and Sarah John and Moses Leth.

MEMBERS from the African community will be able to make some beautiful new clothes for their families after receiving a generous donation from one Ipswich school.

Participants who are involved in the sewing group based out of the Goodna Neighbourhood House were delighted to be given 12 sewing gift packs from students at St Peter Claver College in Riverview at a special morning tea at the school last week.

Year 12 student Georgie Dunn said she was proud of herself and her classmates for coming up with the idea to help the much-loved Goodna organisation.

"We had attended the Change Matters Program at the University of Southern Queensland earlier this year which was about learning ways in which we could help our local community,” she said.

"We came up with the idea of the gift bags so we pitched the idea to USQ who in return gave us $2000 towards making this happen.

"I am really proud and grateful that we could give these packs to the Goodna Neighbourhood House.”

PUT TO GOOD USE: St Peter Claver College student Georgie Dunn presents Luck Choummanivong, co-ordinator of Goodna Neighbourhood House, with a gift bag. David Nielsen

Each pack contained items such as fabric, sewing needles, zips, buttons and more.

The school also donated a further 13 gift bags which Goodna Neighbourhood House will use for students involved in their language school.

Those packs included pens and paper as well as games like Uno.

Goodna Neighbourhood House centre manager Luck Choummanivong thanked the school for their friendship and generosity.

"On behalf of Goodna Neighbourhood House we are are really appreciative of your support,” he said.