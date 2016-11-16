30°
Scenic Rim stunner goes under the hammer

16th Nov 2016 2:42 PM

A PROPERTY on Ipswich's rural outskirts that boasts stunning views of the Great Dividing Range is going on the market.

The owners of Bominda, at Rosevale, are selling up and heading for the Sunshine Coast, meaning this vast, lush 140-hectare property at the foot of the range could be yours - provided you're willing to out-bid the competition.

Agent Barry Quinn said Bominda had access to three bores and seven dams, with 150,000 litres of rainwater storage.

The property has been home to 150 head of cattle and is also ideal for cultivation.

The homestead is relatively new - built in 2007 - and includes five bedrooms and a big patio so that you can make the most of that view.

Bominda will go under the hammer at 10.30am on December 9, at Ray White Rural Brisbane, Level 26, 111 Eagle St.

Ipswich Queensland Times
