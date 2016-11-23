SCAM ALERT: Crooks sending fake fines

POLICE have revealed the latest ploy online scammers are adopting in an effort to steal personal information from Ipswich residents.

The spouse of a Road Policing Unit officer was one of many who received a similar email this week claiming that they had received a fine for a driving offence.

The email encourages the recipient to click a link to view "photo proof" of the fine.

Police have warned people not to open the link or risk infecting their device with malware.

The title of the email sent to the officer's partner was "Re:Notification 715917018" but it is likely to vary.

She took a screen shot of the email and sent it to police.

Police have received complaints about the fake fines from across the state.

"This is not a legitimate law enforcement email. The email in circulation does not even claim to be from a specific law enforcement agency. It does not even specify an individual recipient," Queensland Police said.

Queensland Police Service traffic offence emails will only be sent if