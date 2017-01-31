Savage responds to 'not local' claims

LOCKYER AT HEART: One Nation candidate for Lockyer Jim Savage says he understands the issues the region faces.

ONE Nation candidate for Lockyer Jim Savage has hit back at criticism of his local credentials.

Former LNP advisor and Gattton political analyst Jeff Sommerfeld previously told the QT that Mr Savage was yet to convince residents in the electorate that he was "a true Lockyer local”.

He said the failure of One Nation to select a candidate with deep seated links to the electorate may backfire.

Mr Savage told the QT he had moved to the electorate and was living in Adare, just outside of Gatton.

He said he left his home on the Sunshine Coast last year and had been in Brisbane before making the move to Lockyer.

Mr Savage said he understood the issues residents in the Lockyer faced and added that Mr Sommerfeld "is wrong”.

"I am a resident of the Lockyer and I suggest (Mr Sommerfeld) contacts me before he opens his mouth,” Mr Savage said.

"I was a farmer for 20 years in Beaudesert, which is just outside Lockyer.

"So an extra 20 miles down the road makes me not connected with the district?

"I've been an orchadist, cattle farmer and grain grower and I also ran 10,000 head of cattle in New Guinea in a former life.”

He said he wanted his children to "grow up on the land and have a horse and a big dog, and everything that goes with rural living”.

Mr Savage, who said he was speaking to the president of the Shooters Union when he gave the QT some time, said that One Nation would capitalise on the discontent with major parties generally..

He said he would advocate issues that impacted those in the Lockyer specifically, with One Nation's water management plan designed, to ensure adequate storage and supply of water to landholders

"What farmers want is water, water, water. And when they have all the water they need, the only thing they require is more water,” he said

"What is being done about this?

"The Lockyer is one of the most fertile agricultural regions on the planet but it has not reached its potential.

"We should be flying planes out of Toowoomba full of Gatton produce once a week to China .

"Why isn't someone looking at that?

"There is a growing drug problem in these areas and concern over mosques.

"What people want is leadership - a bloke who is going to do what he says.

"There is nobody who would say that Pauline Hanson's One Nation don't mean what they say and say what they mean.

"We call a spade a bloody shovel.What people want is straight talking.”

Mr Savage said he would also fight against what he called "gender manipulation” in schools.

"Evil things like the Safe Schools program, we'll get rid of all that,” he said.

"We want children to leave school being able to read and write, add up and have some respect.

"We can teach them about gender fluidity when they grow up if they want, but leave my kids alone.

"If I am wrong, then people won't vote for me."

The LNP and ALP are both yet to pre-select candidates to contest the seat of Lockyer.

Mr Savage said both of the major parties had let the public down and that "no-one knows what they stand for”.