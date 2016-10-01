Saturday Laugh: Enemies go as years roll on

MEET Walter Barnes from Eastern Heights.

All should live so long as to become this kind of veteran.

Toward the end of an Ipswich church service, the Minister asked, "How many of you have forgiven your enemies?"

More than half held up their hands.

The Minister then repeated his question.

All responded this time, except one man, Walter Barnes.

"Mr Barnes, are you not willing to forgive your enemies?"

"I don't have any," he replied gruffly.

"Mr. Barnes, that is very unusual. How old are you?"

"Ninety-eight," he replied. The congregation stood up and clapped their hands.

"Oh, Mr Barnes, would you please come down in front and tell us all how a person can live 98 years and not have an enemy in the world?"

The veteran tottered down the aisle, stopped in front of the pulpit, turned around, faced the congregation, and said simply, "I outlived all of them mongrels."

Then he calmly returned to his seat.