Saturday Laugh: Boastful Texan lost for words

RANDY, a Texan farmer goes to Australia for a vacation.

There he meets Glen, an Aussie farmer and gets talking.

The Aussie shows off his big wheat field and the Texan says: "Oh yeah.

"We have wheat fields that are at least twice as large.”

Then they walk around the ranch a little, and then Glen shows off his herd of cattle.

Then Randy immediately says: "We have longhorns that are at least twice as large as your cows.”

The conversation has, meanwhile, almost died when the Texan sees a herd of kangaroos hopping through the field and so he asks, "And what are those?”

'Randy', the Aussie replies with an incredulous look: "Don't you have any grasshoppers in Texas.”