Be careful what you name your children

A warning to all parents to think carefully when choosing a name.

IT'S all in a name.

A psychiatrist was conducting a group therapy session with five young mothers and their small children.

"You all have obsessions", he stated. "I am concerned that these individual obsessions are going to impact your children?.

To the first mother, Mary, he said: "You are obsessed with eating. You've even named your daughter Candy.

He turned to the second Mum, Ann: "Your obsession is with money.

It manifests itself in your children's names, Penny, Goldie and Bill?

He turned to the third Mum, Joyce: "Your obsession is alcohol. This too shows itself in your children's names: Brandy and Sherry. You even called the cat, Whisky?

He then turned to the fourth Mum June: "Your obsession is with flowers. Your girls are called Rose, Daphne and Poppy".

At this point, the fifth mother, Kathy, quietly got up, took her little boy by the hand and whispered: "Come on Dick, this guy has no idea what he's talking about. Grab Willy, we're going".