Santa steams into town

EXCITED: Amanda Allen from Eastern Heights with Tameka, 6, Tyronne, 4 and Tyson, 9, to see Santa.

MORE than 2000 people waited in anticipation this year for Santa's annual stop in Ipswich.

Riverlink Shopping Centre's Santa arrival has been marked in the calendar as a date to remember, with the centre packed with thousands of Mr Claus's biggest fans on Saturday morning.

Santa has landed in town by all means of transport over the years, including a sled pulled by reindeer. This year he linked with the district's long-standing heritage.

One of Australia's oldest working steam trains, the Number Six 1865 Neilson and Co, pulled up at Riverlink station to the cheers of a packed centre crowd.

Agro's alter ego, Jamie Dunn, was the train controller for the arrival and a host of Christmas characters helped keep the crowd entertained.