Salvos Stores bring up stellar 130 years

SALVOS Stores is turning the grand old age of 130, and to celebrate they're thanking their customers, donors, and volunteers for their invaluable support by offering special sales, morning tea parties, VIP events and more across their NSW, QLD & ACT stores.

From now and for eight weeks in the lead up to Christmas, your local Salvos will be inviting you into their stores where Christmas themeing, free gifts and decorations will create an atmosphere of celebration, giving and cheerfulness that they're known for in the community.

On November 11 stores will also be offering 50% sale off all pre-loved clothing items, making it the perfect time to shop for Christmas gifts for less whilst helping the environment - Salvos Stores divert 15,000 tonnes of clothing and household items per year from landfill!

For 130 years Salvos Stores have been helping struggling families and individuals, and have raised millions of dollars to support The Salvation Army.

Pre-loved and recycled furniture, clothing and goods are donated to the stores and then sold at reasonable and fair prices. All profits from these sales go towards running vital Salvation Army programs which assist the less fortunate. Goods are also distributed free of charge to those in need through The Salvation Army's network of Community Service Centres.

By shopping and donating at your community Salvos Store, you are supporting the mission and programs of The Salvation Army. Salvos Stores use all their proceeds to fund vital work in the community on a weekly basis.

