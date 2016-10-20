Sale to support Ipswich Men's Shed

TREASURES: Men's Shed member Bill Lewitz with some of the items offer at the garage sale.

WHAT do you get when you bring a group of retired men together in a shed?

Well, in the case of the Ipswich Men's Shed, a self-supporting community that loves to make things with their hands.

And tomorrow, the community gets a chance to drop in and visit the Men's Shed at Bundamba, and grab a bargain at their garage sale.

One of the items made by Men's Shed members Gary Worrall

With 120 members on the books, visiting up to three days a week, there are plenty of items, from folk-art inspired painted saw blades to hand built children's toys, and a whole lot in between.

Bob Lewitz, Men's Shed member and officer in charge of 'fundraising, purchasing and catering', said the group provided a place for retired men to go, where they can work on projects, learn new skills, or just 'have somewhere to go'.

"It is about giving them something to do when they have retired, so they don't just sit around the house on their own,” Mr Lewitz said.

"We have a number of former tradesmen, across a wide variety of skills, who can teach members that want to get involved, as well as gents who were 'hobbyists', so we accommodate all skill levels.”

An example of what visitors can find. Gary Worrall

Mr Lewitz said the Men's Shed has equipped workshops for woodwork and metalwork, as well as painting, giving a wide range of options.

"But it doesn't have to be that, we also teach computer skills, the idea is to give men a place to go, and something to do, even if that is just talking with other people.”

The Men's Shed also helps out with community projects, and is currently building feral animal traps for Ipswich City Council.

"It gives us some income, and allows members to participate in projects, so they have a feeling of helping the community.”

Bill Lewitz at work at the Ipswich Men's Shed Gary Worrall

Members are also manufacturing artificial bee hives for amateur beekeepers.

"We had no idea there was so much demand for beekeeping equipment, especially hives, but it is something we are able to do well, with our resources.”

The Ipswich Men's Shed Garage Sale is Saturday, from 7.30am,with entry via the Mining Street gate.