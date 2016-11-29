Safety upgrades on the way for Inala bus station

ACCESSIBILITY and safety upgrades will be part of a $1.18 million project planned for the Inala bus station on Corsair Ave.

Included in the upgrades will be modified bus stop platforms for safer boarding and alighting, better footpath access between the pedestrian crossings and bus stops, upgraded pedestrian crossings in the car park between the station and shopping centre, better bus stop seating and wheel chair spaces, new ground tactile indicators at all boarding points to assist passengers with a vision impairment and upgraded lighting to improve the bus station environment for all passengers.

Premier and Member for Inala Annastacia Palaszczuk said the accessibility improvements were part of the government's commitment to building a safe and efficient bus network for all customers, regardless of physical ability.

"The improvements to Inala bus station will help to remove many of the physical barriers members of our community with reduced mobility experience when they access public transport," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said she had been advised by TransLink that construction of this important upgrade would be staged to minimise inconvenience to local passengers.

"Most importantly, these improvements will ensure Inala Bus Station is not only easier to use but also complies with the latest national disability standards," she said.

Minister for Transport Stirling Hinchliffe, said work on the upgrade was already underway.

"This is a comprehensive upgrade to the Inala bus station, which will be completed in stages early next year, weather permitting," he said.

For more details on public transport and the Inala bus station upgrade, visit translink.com.au or call 13 12 30.