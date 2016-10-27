31°
Safety fears for kids waiting for bus by busy road

Lachlan McIvor | 27th Oct 2016 1:47 PM
DANGEROUS: There is no designated bus stop off the busy Gatton-Laidley Road.
DANGEROUS: There is no designated bus stop off the busy Gatton-Laidley Road.

A LAIDLEY Heights father has voiced concerns for school students waiting for a bus by busy Gatton-Laidley Rd without an official stop.

Scott Muirhead said he no longer allowed his two children, aged 13 and 11, to take the bus service to school because they were forced to wait in a storm drain alongside the main road.

"The kids sit there and the bus doesn't even have room to pull in there at all," Mr Muirhead said.

"It's dangerous. I just don't want to see anyone get hurt or there to be an accident," he said.

Mr Muirhead said children were vulnerable as they waited just off a sharp corner of the busy road, and some parents could not afford the time to take the children to school themselves.

"The only other option to get to school is to drive them but I don't think many of the other parents (in the area) have time to do that because they've got to go to work," he said.

The growing number of residents in the area meant this was a worsen- ing problem, he said.

"We're getting more people here in the estate as the houses are going up," Mr Muirhead said.

"I thought if I brought it up to them (authorities), they might be able to put a bus stop there but they sort of just flicked me off."

