SAFETY CONCERNS: Report raises risks at airfield

A number of clubs use the airfield on a regular basis.

PILOTS and passengers may be putting themselves at risk while flying on Boonah Airfield according to a council-commissioned report.

The 69-page report released by Scenic Rim Regional Council on January 30 outlines an array of serious safety concerns including a hump on the runway, a lack of clear aerodrome boundaries for pilots and a sloppy safety culture.

The Boonah Airfield Operational Risk Review was undertaken by external consultant Aviation Projects to investigate and report on the risks at the airfield and whether those risks are being managed properly after concerns were raised about the increase of the scope and intensity of aircraft.

Pilots, however, have refuted a number of claims put forward by the report which was commissioned in 2015.

The airfield sits on council-owned land and has been managed by Boonah Aviation Inc (BAI), a volunteer group representing each of the facility's major users, since 2010 when council entered into a 15-year lease.

Council is calling on public submissions after a report outlined risks at Boonah Airfield. boonahgliding.com.au

Boonah Gliding Club vice-president Barry Cook said while airfield users welcomed the report, a number of the safety concerns it mentioned had already been addressed by BAI while others were hindered by a lack of finances.

"BAI is made up of volunteers and the flight operations don't work on a for profit basis," he said.

"Earthworks to correct a hump in the airfield could cost between $100,000-$200,000. The airfield budget can't cope with that sort of expenditure.

"Council's attitude is that they don't want to be bothered with the airfield. If users can manage it, that's fine for them.

"In my view the concerns which led to the report were a bit over dramatic and we've made improvements to the safety and safety culture since then."

Council is calling on the public and stakeholders to offer feedback on the report before February 24.

Other major concerns highlighted in the document included inaccuracy of wind socks, a lack of structure in Boonah Aviation Inc, fencing, the use of radios and existing access control measures.

Report's major concerns:

Poor safety culture

Poor community engagement

Inaccurate wind socks

Hump on the runway

Fencing, risk of animals on airfield

Use of radios

Control of access

Lack of BAI structure

Undefined aerodrome boundaries

Ineffective inter-club working relationships

Specifically, the report outlines concerns over inadequate fencing increasing the risks of kangaroos and stray cattle on the airfield.

"Previously, a domestic dog owned by a user of the aerodrome was struck by a propeller of a self-launching glider as it was not handled in accordance with the BAI By Laws," Aviation Projects state.

"The use of radios is especially important due to the hazards related to the contrary wind direction indications and the runway hump.

"Face to face stakeholder consultation and a reported safety occurrence indicates inter-club relations and attitudes should improve to be more supportive of an effective safety culture."

Mr Cook said the airfield's safety culture was better than ever.

"The report states BAI should have some clarity around its operation and authority and (the group) does need that," Mr Cook said.

"The safety issue of the windsock was resolved.

"We agreed that users will say what direction they will fly from on the day so there is less likelihood of conflict.

"We have radios, we talk to each other. The big key to safety of the airfield is that even though we're from different organisations we work together to work out runway direction, talk in the air and communicate.

"The report is more alarming to a lay person I think. We're safer now than we've ever been."

The report outlines three possible actions which could be taken.

The first is to make no changes and leave things the way they are.

While this option would mean council could continue to have very little hands on involvement in the facility, it would also mean an ongoing lack of confidence and increased risk for those who use the airfield.

The second option is to address the risks identified in the report, which would mean more resources and funds for the airfield.

Closing the airfield entirely and using the land for something else is the third option put forward, however Mr Cook didn't believe that would be likely.

"We see the airfield as a community asset and part of Scenic Rim tourism," he said.

"It employs people and those who come here make a day of it and have lunch at local businesses."