31°
News

SAFETY CONCERNS: Report raises risks at airfield

Anna Hartley
| 9th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
A number of clubs use the airfield on a regular basis.
A number of clubs use the airfield on a regular basis. Boonah Gliding Club

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PILOTS and passengers may be putting themselves at risk while flying on Boonah Airfield according to a council-commissioned report.

The 69-page report released by Scenic Rim Regional Council on January 30 outlines an array of serious safety concerns including a hump on the runway, a lack of clear aerodrome boundaries for pilots and a sloppy safety culture.

The Boonah Airfield Operational Risk Review was undertaken by external consultant Aviation Projects to investigate and report on the risks at the airfield and whether those risks are being managed properly after concerns were raised about the increase of the scope and intensity of aircraft.

Pilots, however, have refuted a number of claims put forward by the report which was commissioned in 2015.

The airfield sits on council-owned land and has been managed by Boonah Aviation Inc (BAI), a volunteer group representing each of the facility's major users, since 2010 when council entered into a 15-year lease.

 

Council is calling on public submissions after a report outlined risks at Boonah Airfield.
Council is calling on public submissions after a report outlined risks at Boonah Airfield. boonahgliding.com.au

 

Boonah Gliding Club vice-president Barry Cook said while airfield users welcomed the report, a number of the safety concerns it mentioned had already been addressed by BAI while others were hindered by a lack of finances.

"BAI is made up of volunteers and the flight operations don't work on a for profit basis," he said.

"Earthworks to correct a hump in the airfield could cost between $100,000-$200,000. The airfield budget can't cope with that sort of expenditure.

"Council's attitude is that they don't want to be bothered with the airfield. If users can manage it, that's fine for them.

"In my view the concerns which led to the report were a bit over dramatic and we've made improvements to the safety and safety culture since then."

Council is calling on the public and stakeholders to offer feedback on the report before February 24.

Other major concerns highlighted in the document included inaccuracy of wind socks, a lack of structure in Boonah Aviation Inc, fencing, the use of radios and existing access control measures.

Report's major concerns:

  • Poor safety culture
  • Poor community engagement
  • Inaccurate wind socks
  • Hump on the runway
  • Fencing, risk of animals on airfield
  • Use of radios
  • Control of access
  • Lack of BAI structure
  • Undefined aerodrome boundaries
  • Ineffective inter-club working relationships

Specifically, the report outlines concerns over inadequate fencing increasing the risks of kangaroos and stray cattle on the airfield.

"Previously, a domestic dog owned by a user of the aerodrome was struck by a propeller of a self-launching glider as it was not handled in accordance with the BAI By Laws," Aviation Projects state.

"The use of radios is especially important due to the hazards related to the contrary wind direction indications and the runway hump.

"Face to face stakeholder consultation and a reported safety occurrence indicates inter-club relations and attitudes should improve to be more supportive of an effective safety culture."

Mr Cook said the airfield's safety culture was better than ever.

"The report states BAI should have some clarity around its operation and authority and (the group) does need that," Mr Cook said.

"The safety issue of the windsock was resolved.

"We agreed that users will say what direction they will fly from on the day so there is less likelihood of conflict.

"We have radios, we talk to each other. The big key to safety of the airfield is that even though we're from different organisations we work together to work out runway direction, talk in the air and communicate.

"The report is more alarming to a lay person I think. We're safer now than we've ever been."

The report outlines three possible actions which could be taken.

 

Council is calling on public submissions after a report outlined risks at Boonah Airfield.
Council is calling on public submissions after a report outlined risks at Boonah Airfield. boonahgliding.com.au

 

The first is to make no changes and leave things the way they are.

While this option would mean council could continue to have very little hands on involvement in the facility, it would also mean an ongoing lack of confidence and increased risk for those who use the airfield.

The second option is to address the risks identified in the report, which would mean more resources and funds for the airfield.

Closing the airfield entirely and using the land for something else is the third option put forward, however Mr Cook didn't believe that would be likely.

"We see the airfield as a community asset and part of Scenic Rim tourism," he said.

"It employs people and those who come here make a day of it and have lunch at local businesses."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  aviation safety boonah airfield business community gliding scenic rim regional council sport

Massive building fire caused by suspected drug lab

Massive building fire caused by suspected drug lab

A BUILDING fire south of Brisbane has led police to an alleged drug lab.

The plan to free up emergency departments

AMBO BOOST: Cameron Dick meets with local paramedics at the Ipswich Ambulance Station to announce the rollout of Low Acuity Response Units - new vehicles to respond to non-urgent calls to Queensland Ambulance Service.

New initiative to reduce the growing burden on Ipswich Hospital

SAFETY CONCERNS: Report raises risks at airfield

A number of clubs use the airfield on a regular basis.

Pilots believe facility is safe and call study "overly dramatic"

Ipswich heritage salvaged forever

OPERATION PRESERVATION: Bricks from Brynhyfryd mansion, long demolished, are set to be taken out of a Blackstone road and used to construct an historic lookout.

Brynhyfryd bricks to be removed from road for historic lookout

Local Partners

New flood evacuation centre needed and worthwhile

Ipswich Showgrounds will cater for over 4000 with new project

Mysterious 'creature' Cecil to light up festival

The much loved character 'Cecil', drawn by Narelle Oliver, will light up the Story Arts Festival in Ipswich.

Author and artist Narelle Oliver's work to boost Story Arts Festival

Your chance to explore the RAAF base

Open day shot at RAAF museum.

Want to get closer to the action?

Get an inside look at the world of scouts

JOIN IN: Scouts Minnie Thomas, Zack Hannah, Michael Tate, Cathy Tolliday, Michael Robinson.

Silkstone group invite locals in to see what scouting is about

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

LIVE SHOW: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel on Saturday.

CATCH a movie in the park or head to the art gallery in Ipswich

What's on the big screen this week

THE Fifty Shades franchise is back just in time for Valentine's Day and Aussie cinema-goers finally get to see Denzel Washington in Fences.

Aversions Crown announce co-headline tour

Aversions Crown have announced an Australian tour. Photo Contributed

Find out who Aversions Crown in touring with

Marriages implode, couples swap on Married at First Sight

Cheryl’s marriage to Jonathan implodes and she storms out on MAFS.

RESENTMENT boils over at a boozy dinner, with two brides walking out

MKR's Bek spills on Kyle romance

Bek and Kyle are just good friends after their kiss on My Kitchen Rules was seen by more than 1.4 million households.

Bek Outred spills all on that passionate kiss with Kyle McLean.

The Spice Girls' great escape

The Spice Girls at the Closing Ceremony of the London Olympics.

HOW the group escaped their manager and paved their own path to fame

MOVIE REVIEW: Denzel embraces his dark side in Fences

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in a scene from the movie Fences.

MOVIE is a hard-hitting tale of a bitter, selfish patriarch.

Bachelor star Nikki moves on: 'Never settle for less'

The Bachelor runner-up Nikki Gogan pictured in Bali.

Fan favourite has finally healed her broken heart.

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!! BELIEVE IT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

&quot;IMPRESSIVE 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AT AN AMAZING PRICE!&quot;

3/31 Haig, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 1 1 $209,000

This is an amazing opportunity for the owner occupier or for the investor searching for a property with a great return for their investment( approx 7%). This town...

HIGH DEMAND INNER CITY LOCATION

9 French Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

CLASSIC ORIGINAL FEATURES & QUIET RESPECTED STREET LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE TO RAIL, SCHOOLS & BOOVAL FAIR ELEVATED 840SQM BLOCK WITH SPACIOUS REAR YARD & LARGE...

Walk Right In.....Sit Right Down

16 Marcel Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 2 $329,000...

This home has been meticulously and stylishly renovated and includes the brand new furtniture. So to make it as simple as per the heading you can move right in...

CLASSIC CHARACTER HOME ON 809SQM – Walk To Rail

25 Creek Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Situated on 809sqm and boasting the full “wish list” of non-negotiables when searching for a property. Limited edition classic Queenslander with breezy front...

Looking for New &amp;ldquo;Landlord&amp;rdquo;

109 Anna Drive, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 3 $402,000

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

CONVENIENCE PLUS

115 Equestrian Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000...

If you're in the market to buy and awesome FAMILY HOME or INVESTMENT which is within walking distance to Bus Stop, local Shopping Precinct with Speciality Shops...

ABSOLUTE PERFECTION IN PARKLANDS

27 Dalray Drive, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 3 $469,000

This stunning property is in a class of its own. Finished to perfection with nothing to do at all, this home will be a welcome change for the fastidious buyer...

STRAIGHT FROM A FAIRYTALE!

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

Sitting high, in a sought after suburb of Coalfalls, this property is truly unique. From the street it looks like it has come straight out of a childhood...

MAP: Where Ipswich home owners, investors will be buying

Defence Housing set for a new home at Deebing Heights: Planning approval is expected in January 2017 for the Defence Housing Australian development at Deebing Heights. The construction of homes for Defence members is to be completed in two stages. The first stage will see the completion of 56 homes in September 2018, and the second stage will see another 69 homes completed in September 2019. Land lots will be marketed for public purchase across both stages, starting from mid 2017. More than 120 lots will be retained by DHA, on which homes will be built for Defence members and their families. The remaining 195 lots will be available for public purchase.

Redbank Plains development latest in thousands of new homes planned

Large CBD block put on market: Plans for 104 apartments

APARTMENT PITCH: An approved residential development site on the edge of Ipswich CBD is being offered for sale by Ray White Special Projects.

A city property earmarked for a residential tower is up for sale

Residential land sales in Ipswich hit highest level since 2009

Property

Prices have hit an average of $435 per sqm

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!