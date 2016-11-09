34°
Safety all in a day's work for RAAF

SQNLDR Bruce Chalmers | 9th Nov 2016 7:00 AM
Aircraft Technician Corporal Toby Nuske maintains the emergency oxygen system on board the KC-30A Multi Role Tanker Transport as part of schedule servicing.
Aircraft Technician Corporal Toby Nuske maintains the emergency oxygen system on board the KC-30A Multi Role Tanker Transport as part of schedule servicing.

THEY are two vastly different aircraft, with perhaps only the paint job showing any similarity, but maintenance on Australia's KC-30A refuelling aircraft is necessary for their continued support of our F/A-18A Hornets in the skies over Iraq and Syria.

Airworthiness compliance of the KC-30A allows it to fly its critical missions to refuel our fighter jets as they operate in coalition missions against Daesh.

Aircraft technician CPL Toby Nuskey, of No. 33 Squadron, said maintenance extended beyond engines, landing gear and hose-and drogue refuelling parts.

"We have to service everything that you find on the A330 aircraft flying with the commercial airlines as well as the military specific components of the aeroplane," CPL Nuske said.

CPL Nuske is one of the maintainers working at Australia's main operating air base in the Middle East, keeping Australia's fleet of deployed assets in top condition." he said.

"We have to think on our feet, be innovative and, while we are well resourced, naturally we do not carry the amount of spares in theatre as we do at home.

"This means new challenges in prioritising systems and workload to ensure we keep our aircraft flying, which in turn ensures that we are available to support our F/A18A Hornets involved in their vital missions in Iraq and Syria.

"Today we may only be checking the passenger oxygen systems, but every system in the aircraft is as important as another in maintaining airworthiness.

"I am really thrilled and proud that I am able to practise my skills in this real world application on deployment.

"While exercises ready you for the task, actually being here doing it brings it all together and delivers so much job satisfaction."

Air Task Group KC-30A detachment commander SQNLDR Paul Taylor agreed that maintenance was vital in keeping the mission success rate.

"Scheduled services are the best way of avoiding unscheduled services. We take our airworthiness requirements very seriously. That is because if we are not airworthy we cannot fly," he said.

"Since the KC-30A is a multi-role tanker transport, at any time we could be called upon to transport up to 270 passengers. To achieve that capability, we need to ensure all of the aircraft systems are maintained.

"The oxygen system is just one of many systems that must meet airworthiness requirements for the aircraft to fly.

"It is doing the scheduled maintenance on time that prevents breakdowns or failures on operations and that is why we have been able to deliver a 96 per cent mission success rate to the Air Task Group to support it in its role in the Middle East Region," he said.

The KC-30A refuels Australian F/A-18A, the E7 Wedgetail and coalition aircraft involved in Operation Okra.

Ipswich Queensland Times
MOVIE REVIEW: The Accountant sums up well

MAGIC IN THE NUMBERS: Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick in a scene from the movie The Accountant.

Ben Affleck's latest film is not Batman, but it's an uncommon hero

