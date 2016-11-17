30°
Safe City cameras prove their worth in knifepoint robberies

Joel Gould
| 17th Nov 2016 3:24 PM
IPSWICH City Council's Safe City cameras have once again enabled police to respond promptly to crime.

A milk delivery driver and taxi driver in Goodna were today robbed at knifepoint by 26-year-old Redbank Plains man Anthony Paul Hicks, who moments later died in a car crash.

The Safe City cameras enabled police to respond promptly to the robberies that occurred at 2.10am and 2.20am.

"We had telephone calls in relation to an armed robbery that had occurred at the Coles Express," Inspector Keith McDonald said.

"Whilst police were attending that incident they received advice from Safe City, before they received advice from Hungry Jack's, that a taxi driver had been held up at knifepoint down there.

"My understanding is that Safe City were actually viewing the incident as it occurred and notified police immediately.

"From the first robbery to the traffic crash and the telephone calls was about 15 minutes.

"Police were able to respond to the incidents in a timely manner."

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully said Safe City cameras had operated in Ipswich since 2000 and were proving their worth.

"This is a good example of where the operators in Ipswich were able to see the hold-up of the taxi driver live and convey the information to police," he said.

"This is continuing to prove effective in police investigations.

"This is a tragedy with what has happened, but it has proved the worth of the cameras and the opportunity for the community to feel much safer as a result of the cameras we have across the city."

