"Sad, white boy" music gains fans

EMERGE'S Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Aiden Bradley for a chat about all things music...

C: You recently released your debut single Siege, would you mind telling me a little bit about that song?

A: I wrote Siege a while ago, after some unpleasantness in my personal life. It was the first song that I fully wrote with this solo project in mind. It means a lot to me personally, and it means a lot to the person who it's written at... who hopefully hasn't heard it yet.

C: How many instruments did you perform on the song?

A: Apart from the drums which I sampled, I did everything. I played guitar, bass and vocals. There's also one small synth part at the end that I also did. I also did all the recording and the production on it myself too, which was definitely an experience doing it all out of a small room in my house.

C: What program do you use when recording?

A: I used Reaper for most of it, then I had a lot of third party slate plug-ins that I used for the finer tweaks.

C: When did you first start playing music?

A: If we go all the way back to the start, I played clarinet in my primary school's orchestra, that's going back to being seven years old. Everyone starts somewhere.

And yeah instruments were always around. My mother was in the Queensland Symphony Orchestra and my grandfather used to build string instruments. So there were always instruments around, and then my mum bought my brother a bass guitar one year, but he never really got into it so I started knocking around on it.

C: Do you have any musical influences?

A: I'm a really big fan of Scott Hutchinson from Frightened Rabbit. I resonate really well with his sort of half deranged, half cynical song writing, the way it's sort of a really profound method of self-deprecation. I'm also a really big fan of Jillian Baker.

C: Do you have a dream venue where you would like to perform?

A: The Tivoli, absolutely. I've seen The Cat Empire there about a half dozen times. It's just a such a nice, little venue. I also think with the two levels that it would look amazing stage side. I've been up front at a couple of the Cat Empire shows, and you turn around and there's just this sea of people and it's amazing to see so many people singing the same songs.

C: If you had only three words to describe your music, which three words would you use?

A: Sad, white boy... definitely, that's what it says for my genre online. It says the genre is sad, white boy and it sounds like disappointment (laughs).

Aiden will be performing with Dead Hand Blues at Rics Bar on December 10. Entry is free.